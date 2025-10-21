Fox News Politics Newsletter: Bill Nye, Buttigieg boost Spanberger amid Jones scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Winsome Sears responds to JMU fan telling her to 'go back to Haiti' after weekend of leftist invective

-DOJ argues judge's decision blocking Mahmoud Khalil's removal was 'indefensible'

-Charlie Kirk assassination sparks Senate hearing on 'left-wing political violence,' Schmitt vows action

Science Rules: Bill Nye, Buttigieg to boost Spanberger in key VA city as Jones scandal looms over Dem ticket

Former PBS host and ex-Boeing engineer Bill Nye "The Science Guy" will join former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to headline a rally with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday in the hometown of their party’s forefather.

Spanberger will rally with Buttigieg and Nye in Charlottesville – the city that birthed President Thomas Jefferson – while across town at the college founded by America’s third president, GOP lieutenant gubernatorial candidate John Reid will headline a public "Dome Room" forum hosted by pollster Larry Sabato’s University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Spanberger’s rally occurs as she tries to separate herself from scandal-plagued attorney general candidate Jay Jones…READ MORE.

White House

'CRAZY PLOT': Trump says Schumer, Senate Democrats holding government 'hostage' with shutdown: 'We will not be extorted'

HILLARY'S TANTRUM: Hillary Clinton fires up voters against Trump's White House ballroom construction: 'It’s your house'

SPEAKING HER MIND: Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she never thought Kamala Harris would win

DRUG WAR DISPUTE: San Francisco mayor rejects Trump's National Guard deployment plan over drug dealer arrest authority

World Stage

GUNBOAT DIPLOMACY: US military buildup in the Caribbean sees bombers, Marines and warships converge near Venezuela



CYBER CLASH: China accuses NSA of cyberattack on national timekeeping system

MEASURE OF SECURITY: Vance warns Hamas as Gaza peace plan's Civilian Military Cooperation Center opens

INFLUENTIAL: Dem senator says Melania Trump is America’s ‘secret weapon’ against Putin’s ‘war criminality’

Capitol Hill

MONEY TRAIL: National Dems bankroll campaign of 'Fake Independent' Senate candidate from Midwestern state

LIAR EXPOSED: House Judiciary Committee refers former CIA Director John Brennan to the Justice Department for prosecution

SENATE FLIP-FLOP: Fetterman calls out Dems' flip: 'We ran on killing the filibuster, and now we love it'

FISCAL FRICTION: Republicans push to renew Obamacare subsidies while rejecting Democrats’ shutdown tie-in

LINKED BY LOYALTY: Blackburn says Trump support was 'common thread' among lawmakers reportedly targeted by Jack Smith

Across America

RULES FOR THEE: Jay Jones murder texts latest case of Democrats circling the scandal wagons

HONOR CODE BROKEN: ‘She lied’: Mikie Sherrill classmate says involvement in cheating scandal deeper than she claims

POLITICAL KRYPTONITE: New Jersey Dems snub endorsing socialist candidate Mamdani as gubernatorial election looms

OFF THE JOB?: Dem Rep Mikie Sherrill skips 145 House votes as NJ governor's race heats up

'I SAID NO': Defiant Sliwa says 'I am not dropping out' of NYC mayor race: 'Under no circumstance'

'DISOBEY': Portland city council member calls on National Guard troops to defy deployment orders

AUSTIN ATROCITY: Illegal immigrants arrested after woman found shot to death in Texas woods, 1 wanted by Mexican feds: police