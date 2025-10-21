Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Bill Nye, Buttigieg boost Spanberger amid Jones scandal

By Fox News Staff
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Winsome Sears responds to JMU fan telling her to 'go back to Haiti' after weekend of leftist invective

-DOJ argues judge's decision blocking Mahmoud Khalil's removal was 'indefensible'

-Charlie Kirk assassination sparks Senate hearing on 'left-wing political violence,' Schmitt vows action

Science Rules: Bill Nye, Buttigieg to boost Spanberger in key VA city as Jones scandal looms over Dem ticket

Former PBS host and ex-Boeing engineer Bill Nye "The Science Guy" will join former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to headline a rally with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday in the hometown of their party’s forefather.

Spanberger will rally with Buttigieg and Nye in Charlottesville – the city that birthed President Thomas Jefferson – while across town at the college founded by America’s third president, GOP lieutenant gubernatorial candidate John Reid will headline a public "Dome Room" forum hosted by pollster Larry Sabato’s University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Spanberger’s rally occurs as she tries to separate herself from scandal-plagued attorney general candidate Jay Jones…READ MORE.

Abigail Spanberger and Bill Nye in a split image

Abigail Spanberger, left; Bill Nye, right. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

White House

'CRAZY PLOT': Trump says Schumer, Senate Democrats holding government 'hostage' with shutdown: 'We will not be extorted'

HILLARY'S TANTRUM: Hillary Clinton fires up voters against Trump's White House ballroom construction: 'It’s your house'

Hillary Clinton speaking at State Department

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slammed President Donald Trump's construction project at the White House to build a ballroom.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SPEAKING HER MIND: Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she never thought Kamala Harris would win

DRUG WAR DISPUTE: San Francisco mayor rejects Trump's National Guard deployment plan over drug dealer arrest authority

President Donald Trump and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie (right) rejected President Donald Trump's plan to deploy the National Guard to San Francisco.  (Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

World Stage

GUNBOAT DIPLOMACY: US military buildup in the Caribbean sees bombers, Marines and warships converge near Venezuela
 

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, integrates with a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025.

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, integrates with a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025.  (U.S. Air Force)

CYBER CLASH: China accuses NSA of cyberattack on national timekeeping system

MEASURE OF SECURITY: Vance warns Hamas as Gaza peace plan's Civilian Military Cooperation Center opens

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on Oct. 21, 2025. 

Vice President JD Vance speaks during a press conference following a military briefing at the Civilian Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on Oct. 21, 2025.  (Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images)

INFLUENTIAL: Dem senator says Melania Trump is America’s ‘secret weapon’ against Putin’s ‘war criminality’

Capitol Hill

MONEY TRAIL: National Dems bankroll campaign of 'Fake Independent' Senate candidate from Midwestern state

LIAR EXPOSED: House Judiciary Committee refers former CIA Director John Brennan to the Justice Department for prosecution

John Brennan

Former CIA director John Brennan (2nd L) and former director of National Intelligence James Clapper (R) arrive at a closed hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee May 16, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SENATE FLIP-FLOP: Fetterman calls out Dems' flip: 'We ran on killing the filibuster, and now we love it'

FISCAL FRICTION: Republicans push to renew Obamacare subsidies while rejecting Democrats’ shutdown tie-in

Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., believed that the "common thread" on former Special Counsel Jack Smith's alleged spying on congressional Republicans was their support of President Donald Trump. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

LINKED BY LOYALTY: Blackburn says Trump support was 'common thread' among lawmakers reportedly targeted by Jack Smith

Across America 

RULES FOR THEE: Jay Jones murder texts latest case of Democrats circling the scandal wagons

HONOR CODE BROKEN: ‘She lied’: Mikie Sherrill classmate says involvement in cheating scandal deeper than she claims

A split of Mikie Sherrill as a midshipman and candidate

Mikie Sherrill as a student at the U.S. Naval Academy (left) and as a New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate (right). (Mikie Sherrill; AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

POLITICAL KRYPTONITE: New Jersey Dems snub endorsing socialist candidate Mamdani as gubernatorial election looms

OFF THE JOB?: Dem Rep Mikie Sherrill skips 145 House votes as NJ governor's race heats up

'I SAID NO': Defiant Sliwa says 'I am not dropping out' of NYC mayor race: 'Under no circumstance'

Curtis Sliwa addresses a crowd

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City, speaks at a press event at City Hall on September 30, 2025, in New York City. After the current mayor, Eric Adams, dropped out of the race, there is growing pressure on Sliwa to drop out as well, so that Andrew Cuomo has a better chance of defeating Zohran Mamdani in the November general election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

'DISOBEY': Portland city council member calls on National Guard troops to defy deployment orders

AUSTIN ATROCITY: Illegal immigrants arrested after woman found shot to death in Texas woods, 1 wanted by Mexican feds: police

