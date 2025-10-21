Fox News Politics Newsletter: Bill Nye, Buttigieg boost Spanberger amid Jones scandal

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
-Winsome Sears responds to JMU fan telling her to 'go back to Haiti' after weekend of leftist invective
-DOJ argues judge's decision blocking Mahmoud Khalil's removal was 'indefensible'
-Charlie Kirk assassination sparks Senate hearing on 'left-wing political violence,' Schmitt vows action
Science Rules: Bill Nye, Buttigieg to boost Spanberger in key VA city as Jones scandal looms over Dem ticket
Former PBS host and ex-Boeing engineer Bill Nye "The Science Guy" will join former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to headline a rally with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday in the hometown of their party’s forefather.
Spanberger will rally with Buttigieg and Nye in Charlottesville – the city that birthed President Thomas Jefferson – while across town at the college founded by America’s third president, GOP lieutenant gubernatorial candidate John Reid will headline a public "Dome Room" forum hosted by pollster Larry Sabato’s University of Virginia Center for Politics.
Spanberger’s rally occurs as she tries to separate herself from scandal-plagued attorney general candidate Jay Jones…READ MORE.
White House
'CRAZY PLOT': Trump says Schumer, Senate Democrats holding government 'hostage' with shutdown: 'We will not be extorted'
HILLARY'S TANTRUM: Hillary Clinton fires up voters against Trump's White House ballroom construction: 'It’s your house'
SPEAKING HER MIND: Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she never thought Kamala Harris would win
DRUG WAR DISPUTE: San Francisco mayor rejects Trump's National Guard deployment plan over drug dealer arrest authority
World Stage
GUNBOAT DIPLOMACY: US military buildup in the Caribbean sees bombers, Marines and warships converge near Venezuela
CYBER CLASH: China accuses NSA of cyberattack on national timekeeping system
MEASURE OF SECURITY: Vance warns Hamas as Gaza peace plan's Civilian Military Cooperation Center opens
INFLUENTIAL: Dem senator says Melania Trump is America’s ‘secret weapon’ against Putin’s ‘war criminality’
Capitol Hill
MONEY TRAIL: National Dems bankroll campaign of 'Fake Independent' Senate candidate from Midwestern state
LIAR EXPOSED: House Judiciary Committee refers former CIA Director John Brennan to the Justice Department for prosecution
SENATE FLIP-FLOP: Fetterman calls out Dems' flip: 'We ran on killing the filibuster, and now we love it'
FISCAL FRICTION: Republicans push to renew Obamacare subsidies while rejecting Democrats’ shutdown tie-in
LINKED BY LOYALTY: Blackburn says Trump support was 'common thread' among lawmakers reportedly targeted by Jack Smith
Across America
RULES FOR THEE: Jay Jones murder texts latest case of Democrats circling the scandal wagons
HONOR CODE BROKEN: ‘She lied’: Mikie Sherrill classmate says involvement in cheating scandal deeper than she claims
POLITICAL KRYPTONITE: New Jersey Dems snub endorsing socialist candidate Mamdani as gubernatorial election looms
OFF THE JOB?: Dem Rep Mikie Sherrill skips 145 House votes as NJ governor's race heats up
'I SAID NO': Defiant Sliwa says 'I am not dropping out' of NYC mayor race: 'Under no circumstance'
'DISOBEY': Portland city council member calls on National Guard troops to defy deployment orders
AUSTIN ATROCITY: Illegal immigrants arrested after woman found shot to death in Texas woods, 1 wanted by Mexican feds: police
