Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she never thought Kamala Harris would win

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote in her new book that she didn't think former Vice President Kamala Harris would win the election.

"When I woke up, it was over. Harris had lost. I received calls from friends who were distraught or numb with disbelief. But I wasn’t surprised by the outcome. The truth was, I never really believed Harris could win. I’d been in the body of a Black woman all my life. I’d stood at the podium in the White House briefing room, traveled in my chocolate skin through rural towns, and all my experiences of blistering stares and racist assumptions left me unable to see this country electing a president who looked like me," she wrote in her book, "Independent."

Jean-Pierre's new book details her decision to leave the Democratic Party, citing what she believes was a betrayal of former President Joe Biden.

The former press secretary said she felt pessimistic about Harris because of her own experiences in the role, writing that she faced misogyny, sexism and double standards.

"Harris and so many others had fought and hoped so hard. I wanted to believe. I wanted to believe. But in the end, I was proven right. The United States just wasn’t there yet. Once again, and this time not because of an electoral artifact embedded in the Constitution, we had elected Trump," Jean-Pierre wrote.

Jean-Pierre called out the Democratic Party throughout her book, particularly voicing frustration over what she said was the party's betrayal of former President Biden.

She also blamed the party for Harris' loss.

"It was deeply disturbing that after shoving Biden aside in a disgraceful display, the party’s elders couldn’t summon enough know-how to help an intelligent, accomplished attorney like Harris defeat an ignorant former reality TV star. The party had to redefine its mission, and figure out a way to move forward without publicly tearing apart our standard bearers or leaving their successors dangling in the wind," she wrote.

Biden had also blamed sexism and racism for Harris's loss.

"I wasn’t surprised, not because I didn’t think the vice president was the most qualified person to be president. She is. She’s qualified to be president of the United States of America. I was surprised, I was surprised because they went the route of, the sexist route, the whole route. I mean, this is a woman, she’s this, she’s that. I mean, it really, I’ve never seen quite as successful and a consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country, and a woman of mixed race," Biden said on "The View."

Jean-Pierre also wrote that Harris deserved to seek the nomination without a "cage fight with governors and congresspeople jostling to jump the front of the line."

"Bypassing Harris would have also been disrespectful to Black women overall, the ride-or-die foot soldiers of the Democratic Party who’d long done the work but too often got bypassed or overlooked once the campaigns that needed their votes and labor were in the rearview mirror," the former press secretary wrote.

Harris, who wrote her own memoir about her failed 2024 campaign, has repeatedly touted on her book tour and in recent public appearances that President Donald Trump does not have a mandate, calling the 2024 election the "closest" of this century.