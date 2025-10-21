Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she never thought Kamala Harris would win

'The United States just wasn’t there yet,' Jean-Pierre wrote

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she can't 'stomach' Dems in new book Video

Karine Jean-Pierre reveals she can't 'stomach' Dems in new book

Massachusetts congressional candidate Dan Koh joins 'America Reports' to discuss former Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's criticisms of the Democratic Party in her new book.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote in her new book that she didn't think former Vice President Kamala Harris would win the election. 

"When I woke up, it was over. Harris had lost. I received calls from friends who were distraught or numb with disbelief. But I wasn’t surprised by the outcome. The truth was, I never really believed Harris could win. I’d been in the body of a Black woman all my life. I’d stood at the podium in the White House briefing room, traveled in my chocolate skin through rural towns, and all my experiences of blistering stares and racist assumptions left me unable to see this country electing a president who looked like me," she wrote in her book, "Independent."

Jean-Pierre's new book details her decision to leave the Democratic Party, citing what she believes was a betrayal of former President Joe Biden.

The former press secretary said she felt pessimistic about Harris because of her own experiences in the role, writing that she faced misogyny, sexism and double standards. 

Karine Jean-Pierre and Kamala Harris

Karine Jean-Pierre delivers her final press briefing of the Biden administration at the White House on Jan. 15, 2025. Kamala Harris speaks at the HumanX AI Conference at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 9, 2025. (Andrew Leyden/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Big Event Media/Getty Images for HumanX Conference)

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE INSISTS TO SKEPTICAL CBS ANCHORS THAT BIDEN WAS TREATED UNFAIRLY, ALWAYS SEEMED SHARP

"Harris and so many others had fought and hoped so hard. I wanted to believe. I wanted to believe. But in the end, I was proven right. The United States just wasn’t there yet. Once again, and this time not because of an electoral artifact embedded in the Constitution, we had elected Trump," Jean-Pierre wrote. 

Jean-Pierre called out the Democratic Party throughout her book, particularly voicing frustration over what she said was the party's betrayal of former President Biden. 

She also blamed the party for Harris' loss. 

"It was deeply disturbing that after shoving Biden aside in a disgraceful display, the party’s elders couldn’t summon enough know-how to help an intelligent, accomplished attorney like Harris defeat an ignorant former reality TV star. The party had to redefine its mission, and figure out a way to move forward without publicly tearing apart our standard bearers or leaving their successors dangling in the wind," she wrote.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco on April 30, 2025. (CAMILLE COHEN/AFP via Getty Images)

KAMALA HARRIS' BOOK, MEDIA TOUR SLAMMED BY LIBERAL CRITICS AS 'EMBARRASSING' AND 'UNHELPFUL'

Biden had also blamed sexism and racism for Harris's loss. 

"I wasn’t surprised, not because I didn’t think the vice president was the most qualified person to be president. She is. She’s qualified to be president of the United States of America. I was surprised, I was surprised because they went the route of, the sexist route, the whole route. I mean, this is a woman, she’s this, she’s that. I mean, it really, I’ve never seen quite as successful and a consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country, and a woman of mixed race," Biden said on "The View."

karine jean-pierre

Karine Jean-Pierre holds a news conference in the White House briefing room on Oct. 21, 2024. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Jean-Pierre also wrote that Harris deserved to seek the nomination without a "cage fight with governors and congresspeople jostling to jump the front of the line."

"Bypassing Harris would have also been disrespectful to Black women overall, the ride-or-die foot soldiers of the Democratic Party who’d long done the work but too often got bypassed or overlooked once the campaigns that needed their votes and labor were in the rearview mirror," the former press secretary wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris, who wrote her own memoir about her failed 2024 campaign, has repeatedly touted on her book tour and in recent public appearances that President Donald Trump does not have a mandate, calling the 2024 election the "closest" of this century.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue