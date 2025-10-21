Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Portland City Council member calls on National Guard troops to defy deployment orders

Mitch Green says troops should follow Constitution over chain of command when facing 'illegal' orders

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Portland councilor urges National Guard troops to disobey orders to deploy Video

Portland councilor urges National Guard troops to disobey orders to deploy

Portland Councilor Mitch Green speaks with CNN about President Trump looking at sending troops to the Oregon city.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Portland City Councilor Mitch Green reaffirmed his call for National Guard troops to reject deployment orders, responding to Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek's assertion that Guardsmen must follow the chain of command regardless of her personal objections.

"I respectfully disagree with the terminology in the oath of service," Green told CNN on Tuesday.

"The oath of service says that you are obligated to follow the Constitution. You are to protect and serve the Constitution. Your duty is to the Constitution, and there may be times when you face an order from your chain of command that is illegal," he said.

9TH CIRCUIT COURT RULES ON TRUMP'S NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT IN PORTLAND

Federal troops outside an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon

Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol and police officers, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Oct. 6, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"Whether or not you follow that order in the moment is going to be a decision that any given soldier or airman or Marine is going to have to make based upon their moral compass," he added.

Green previously called on National Guard members to "disobey" any "unlawful order," arguing they have a "duty" to do so.

He told CNN he had never rejected a deployment or an order during his time in the military but noted he was never "faced with a clearly illegal order to deploy to an American city."

LONG-HELD SCOTUS PRECEDENTS COULD UNDERCUT PORTLAND, CHICAGO NATIONAL GUARD LAWSUITS

Donald Trump answers questions in Oval Office

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House Oct. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Trump has pushed to deploy National Guard troops in several blue cities in an effort to mitigate crime. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Green’s recent remarks came a day after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals lifted one of two temporary restraining orders (TROs) impeding National Guard deployments to Portland.

Since the decision does not extend to both orders, Kotek argues that National Guard members from Oregon or any other state "cannot deploy" until the second is overturned, NPR reported.

'UNTETHERED FROM REALITY': LAWYERS FOR TRUMP, OREGON, SPAR OVER NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT IN COURT CLASH

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek during her campaign

Democratic Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has resisted Trump administration efforts to deploy the National Guard to Portland.  (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

While Green said neither he nor his office have heard directly from members of the military, he said veterans with connections to active-duty troops have reported "confusion," claiming many are "wondering if this is what they signed up for."

"I expect, in the days to come, in the weeks to come, when troops do show up, if that's the case … that, every morning, troops are going to wake up and think about, ‘Is this really in line with the Constitution?’"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Appeals court rules in favor of Portland National Guard deployment Video

Green added that he is "100% prepared" to connect soldiers who make the choice to defy the order with resources that exist to help them navigate the legal risk associated with their decision.

"The National Lawyers Guild Military Law Task Force has a website and a one-pager that members of the service are allowed to have as a pamphlet, one copy on their person that connects them to resources," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Of course, it's a legal risk that they will have to take, but they are not alone in a community of people who've made this decision, and we will have their backs." 

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue