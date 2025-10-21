Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

DOJ argues judge's decision blocking Mahmoud Khalil's removal was 'indefensible'

Department of Justice challenges New Jersey judge's ruling that freed Mahmoud Khalil on bail

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
Mahmoud Khalil claims 'we couldn't avoid' Oct 7 terror attack Video

Mahmoud Khalil claims 'we couldn't avoid' Oct 7 terror attack

'Fox & Friends' co-hosts react to anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil's comments on the Oct. 7 attack.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Department of Justice lawyer argued to an appeals court on Tuesday that a lower court’s decision to block activist Mahmoud Khalil’s detention and removal was "fundamentally flawed" and should be reversed.

DOJ lawyer Drew Ensign’s arguments came as he faced pointed questions during a hearing from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in a turbulent months-long court case centered on noncitizens' constitutional rights.

Ensign said the New Jersey district court that sided with Khalil did not have proper jurisdiction over Khalil's case and that Khalil's habeas corpus petition was not the right vehicle to challenge his detention and removal. Ensign said the immigration courts, which are under the purview of the DOJ, were the correct venue.

"Habeas is the path the petitioner has chosen, and the district court indulged that unlawful detour by issuing an indefensible injunction," Ensign said. "This court should reverse."

FEDERAL JUDGE SIDES WITH ANTI-ISRAEL RINGLEADER MAHMOUD KHALIL, HALTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S DEPORTATION BID

Mahmoud Khalil at a rally.

Mahmoud Khalil said on a New York Times podcast that he believes the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 was a "desperate" plea for Gazans to be heard by the world. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Khalil, a Columbia University graduate who became a ringleader of campus protests against the Israeli government, has been fighting to stay in the United States since March, when the DOJ first accused him of violating immigration laws because of his advocacy for Palestine and perceived sympathy for Hamas terrorists.

Khalil, who is a lawful permanent resident, was arrested at the time and deemed removable by an immigration judge because of what the Trump administration said was speech that was at odds with the United States' national security posture.

In June, Judge Michael Farbiarz, a Biden appointee based in New Jersey, blocked the immigration judge's decision, saying Khalil's First Amendment rights were violated, and the judge ordered Khalil released on bail.

ANTI-ISRAEL ACTIVIST MAHMOUD KHALIL CLAIMS OCT. 7 TERROR ATTACK WAS ‘DESPERATE ATTEMPT’ FOR GAZA TO BE HEARD

Mahmoud Khalil is released from ICE detention and is getting ready to return to New York

Pro-Palestine activist and former Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil is released from federal immigration detention in Jena, La., June 20, 2025. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

In a subsequent order, Farbiarz also took issue with an immigration judge's new decision, which found Khalil was removable based on a newer allegation by the Trump administration that Khalil fabricated information on his green card application. Khalil's lawyers are now separately challenging that claim.

Ensign, who has been arguing on behalf of the Trump administration in several controversial immigration lawsuits, accused Khalil's lawyers of attempting to bypass immigration laws, which have established a process where immigration courts can make decisions about deportations and defendants can appeal those decisions.

Khalil's lawyers are attempting to "circumvent the carefully designed and articulated scheme that Congress has created for judicial review," Ensign said.

Agitators, Free Palestine flag

Los Angeles, CA - May 01:  Protestors gather outside the Pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.  (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One judge on the three-judge panel that heard the case on Tuesday said Khalil’s attorneys should not be faulted for filing a habeas corpus petition in New Jersey in March because they did not know their client's true location at the time. Khalil’s arrest and detention took place over a whirlwind few days, where he was detained in New York, moved to New Jersey, then moved to Louisiana.

"The lawyers didn’t know," the judge said. "They had to prepare for the worst. What else do they do, unless we’re creating a black hole of jurisdiction?"

The appellate court judges did not say when they would make a decision, but one could come at any time.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue