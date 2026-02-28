Jeb Bush commends former rival Trump’s Iran op: ‘This is their time to take their country back’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A major public policy nonprofit co-led by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush praised President Donald Trump for ordering Saturday's military strikes against Iran.

United Against a Nuclear Iran (UANI) was formed by Bush and Ambassador Mark Wallace – who held a United Nations-centered post in Bush's brother’s administration and also advised Ohio Gov. John Kasich's presidential campaign — to combat threats posed by the Islamic Republic. The group has been on the frontlines of highlighting Iran's human rights abuses and attacks on Americans, and advising policymakers and the business community about dangers posed by Tehran.

The organization counsels existing and would-be commercial partners of Iran regarding the legal, financial, and reputational risks of that kind of commerce.

"UANI salutes the courage and professionalism of American and Israeli service members carrying out this historic mission against the Iranian regime," Bush and Wallace told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

"We applaud President Trump for his courageous decision to launch this military operation. For 47 years, the Iranian regime has unleashed terror, violence, and misery—against its own people and across the region—while threatening the United States, Israel and our allies."

Bush, who ran against Trump in a bruising 2016 primary, and Wallace noted that many presidents tried to bring Iran into the "peaceful community of nations" but were not able to finish the job.

"This president engaged extensively and in good faith to achieve a diplomatic solution," they said, as Trump indicated as recently as last week that he wanted to negotiate terms.

"The regime chose escalation and continued its pursuit of nuclear weapons. The responsibility for this moment rests squarely with Ayatollah Khamenei."

Khamenei, 86, was declared dead by Israeli sources by late afternoon.

Bush and Wallace added that it was clear the joint American-Israeli operation was directed not at Iran the country and citizenry, but at Khamenei’s "lethal capabilities."

The Iranian people, they said, have long suffered under repression and that Trump’s message since the strikes began is one that should be embraced by all Americans:

"We aim to see Iran free, prosperous, and at peace. This is their time to take their great country back."

"The Butcher of Tehran is dead," they added in a separate public statement.

Bush added in a statement on X that "Operation Epic Fury marks a historic mission against the Iranian regime."

"We salute the courage and professionalism of American and Israeli service members and commend for his courageous decision," he said.

Bush’s own relationship with Trump has appeared to warm since their bitter feuds of a decade ago.

During the 2016 sweeps, Trump nicknamed the Republican Party scion "Low Energy Jeb," while Bush quipped that the mogul would not be able to "insult your way to the presidency" – after the eventual victor mocked an ad that former first lady Barbara Bush filmed for her son.

While governor, Bush made improving public education a hallmark of his administration in Tallahassee. Bush implemented stricter proficiency standards in elementary education and signed what was dubbed the "A+ plan," making Florida the first state to require clear letter-grades on student performance.

He recently praised the Trump administration’s overtures toward universal school choice and federal block-grants as a "transformational opportunity."

"The Trump administration has a chance to shift the power dynamic back to the states, where policymakers are uniquely equipped to understand and address the diverse needs of their students, schools, and communities," he added in a column in Education Week.