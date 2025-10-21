Expand / Collapse search
Government Shutdown

Fetterman calls out Dems' flip: 'We ran on killing the filibuster, and now we love it'

Fetterman said it's important to open the government so Americans can get SNAP assistance

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, about the government shutdown.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told reporters on the 21st day of the government shutdown Tuesday that Democrats "ran on killing the filibuster, and now we love it."

The Pennsylvania Democrat made the remark on Capitol Hill after being asked for his reaction to Republican senators' proposal to nuke the filibuster to force the government to reopen.

"We ran on that. We ran on killing the filibuster, and now we love it," Fetterman said of Democrats.

"I don't want to hear any Democrat clutching their pearls about the filibuster. We all ran on it. I ran on that in my … so, like, that's, yeah."

NEW YORK REPUBLICANS BLAST SCHUMER, GILLIBRAND OVER SHUTDOWN: ‘YOU’VE ABANDONED YOUR RESPONSIBILITY’

Sen. John Fetterman makes facial expression as he walks to vote

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks to vote at the U.S. Capitol Oct. 8, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Fetterman also said it's important to open the government so that Americans can get Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance, adding, "America’s losing" during the shutdown and that it’s time to "open it back up."

House Republicans voted to pass the GOP's government funding bill on Sept. 19, mostly along partisan lines.

It was a seven-week extension of fiscal year (FY) 2025 federal funding levels called a continuing resolution (CR), aimed at giving congressional negotiators more time to strike a longer-term deal on FY 2026 spending.

FETTERMAN SAYS DEMOCRATS SENDING 'WRONG MESSAGE' WITH GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN STANCE AMID FUNDING FIGHT

Capitol dome and sign warning the Captiol's visitor center is closed due to the shutdown

The government shutdown is expected to cost taxpayers $400 million a day to pay furloughed federal employees, according to Congressional Budget Office data. (Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)

But, in the Senate, where at least several Democrats are needed to reach the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster, progress has stalled.

Senate Democrats have tanked the bill in the upper chamber 11 times since the House passed it.

Fetterman sits down on US Capitol steps

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., sits on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Three members of the Senate Democratic caucus have been voting with Republicans, but under the current tally, at least five more are needed to hold a final vote on the bill.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind and Daniel Scully contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

