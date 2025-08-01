Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: All Quiet on the Southern Front

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter for Friday, August 1, 2025

By Fox News Staff Fox News
You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Trump endorses 'MAGA warrior' for RNC chairman after Whatley launches Senate campaign

-Senate GOP threatens to 'grind it out' through August as Trump nominees face Democratic delays

-Linda McMahon pulls back the curtain on Trump's plan to dismantle the Department of Education

New Record Low at Border Marks a Big Shift From Biden

The southern border has largely gone quiet.

United States Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted to X on Friday that southwest border apprehensions hit a monthly record low in July, with only 4,399 apprehensions. For the third month in a row, there have been zero releases.

This is the new all-time record low, beating the prior record low of 6,070 in June…READ MORE

Migrants crossing Texas border

Hundreds of migrants, mainly from Venezuela, cross the Rio Grande into the U.S. near Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Dec. 5, 2023. (David Peinado/Anadolu via Getty Images)

White House

'CAN'T GO WRONG': Trump takes jab at GOP senator, urging Republicans to 'vote the exact opposite of' how she does

FIGHTING LUNATICS: Trump blasts reporter over tariffs questions: 'Lunatics like you'

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump calls on a reporter during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House, July 22, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

World Stage

NUCLEAR NAILBITER: China’s growing nuclear arsenal aims to break US alliances and dominate Asia, report warns

BEYOND REPAIR: US report urges UN agency's shutdown over Hamas ties, Oct. 7 terror links

hamas fighters in gaza in front of red cross vehicle

Hamas fighters stand in formation as Palestinians watch the handover of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Deir el-Balah, Gaza, Feb. 8, 2025. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

FREE TO RUN: Trump ally Bukele's party amends El Salvador constitution to allow indefinite presidential re-election

Capitol Hill

CAPITAL RULE DISPUTE: Senate Republicans launch crackdown on DC permitting illegal immigrants, noncitizens to vote in elections

DEFEND FROM DEFUND: Democrats escalate anti-Trump lawfare by targeting Congress in Planned Parenthood funding fight

'LAWLESS': Lawmaker unveils 'ERIC ADAMS Act' threatening criminal penalties for sanctuary city mayors

Mayor Eric Adams in black hat with white NYPD letters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses reporters following a deadly Midtown office shooting, July 28, 2025. (JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SWAMP STOCK SHOWDOWN: Trump ‘wants to get' stock-trading ban done, Hawley insists after president's brutal attack on bill

Across America 

RAISING THE BAR: Top DHS official calls citizenship test 'too soft,' urges major overhaul of naturalization process

'HALF A BRAIN': Mamdani defund police walk back ripped as 'political theatre': 'No one with half a brain is buying it'

Mamdani from debate closeup; NYPD vehicle with lights on

Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has been distancing himself from earlier calls to defund the police.  (Getty)

TOXIC DANGER: Banned chemicals found in American shampoo, sunscreen and tampons across major brands

