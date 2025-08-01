Fox News Politics Newsletter: All Quiet on the Southern Front

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
-Trump endorses 'MAGA warrior' for RNC chairman after Whatley launches Senate campaign
-Senate GOP threatens to 'grind it out' through August as Trump nominees face Democratic delays
-Linda McMahon pulls back the curtain on Trump's plan to dismantle the Department of Education
New Record Low at Border Marks a Big Shift From Biden
The southern border has largely gone quiet.
United States Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted to X on Friday that southwest border apprehensions hit a monthly record low in July, with only 4,399 apprehensions. For the third month in a row, there have been zero releases.
This is the new all-time record low, beating the prior record low of 6,070 in June…READ MORE
White House
'CAN'T GO WRONG': Trump takes jab at GOP senator, urging Republicans to 'vote the exact opposite of' how she does
FIGHTING LUNATICS: Trump blasts reporter over tariffs questions: 'Lunatics like you'
World Stage
NUCLEAR NAILBITER: China’s growing nuclear arsenal aims to break US alliances and dominate Asia, report warns
BEYOND REPAIR: US report urges UN agency's shutdown over Hamas ties, Oct. 7 terror links
FREE TO RUN: Trump ally Bukele's party amends El Salvador constitution to allow indefinite presidential re-election
Capitol Hill
CAPITAL RULE DISPUTE: Senate Republicans launch crackdown on DC permitting illegal immigrants, noncitizens to vote in elections
DEFEND FROM DEFUND: Democrats escalate anti-Trump lawfare by targeting Congress in Planned Parenthood funding fight
'LAWLESS': Lawmaker unveils 'ERIC ADAMS Act' threatening criminal penalties for sanctuary city mayors
SWAMP STOCK SHOWDOWN: Trump ‘wants to get' stock-trading ban done, Hawley insists after president's brutal attack on bill
Across America
RAISING THE BAR: Top DHS official calls citizenship test 'too soft,' urges major overhaul of naturalization process
'HALF A BRAIN': Mamdani defund police walk back ripped as 'political theatre': 'No one with half a brain is buying it'
TOXIC DANGER: Banned chemicals found in American shampoo, sunscreen and tampons across major brands
