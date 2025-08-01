Senate Republicans launch crackdown on DC permitting illegal immigrants, noncitizens to vote in elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Senate Republicans, led by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, are gearing up to wield their federal oversight powers to force Washington, D.C., to demand an end to what they call the capital’s dangerous experiment of allowing illegal immigrants and noncitizens to vote in local elections.

The development follows reports that roughly 400 noncitizens voted in the 2024 general election, with about 100 participating in the primary.

Federal law supremacy prohibits state or local jurisdictions from allowing illegal immigrants from voting in federal elections, since a measure by then-Rep. C.W. Young, R-Fla., called the IIRAIRA passed in 1996.

However, state and municipal leaders have the ability to allow illegal immigrants to vote in lower-tier elections, and Washington, D.C., is one of several that has.

148 DEMOCRATS BACK NONCITIZEN VOTING IN DC AS GOP RAISES ALARM ABOUT FOREIGN AGENTS

Congress, meanwhile, has unique constitutionally-explicit leverage over the governance of the District on any matter, including local affairs and the overturning of council-passed laws.

Britt’s bill would prohibit noncitizens from voting in District elections and repeal the Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 – which the City Council passed that authorized noncitizen voting in municipal elections.

"This isn’t just about local school boards or fixing potholes. This is about the direction of our nation’s capital," Britt said.

ELECTION INVESTIGATION UNCOVERS ALLEGED ILLEGAL VOTING BY NONCITIZENS AND DOUBLE VOTERS IN MULTIPLE STATES

"In the city representing the strongest democracy in the world, the D.C. City Council chose to flagrantly violate one of democracy’s core principles. This is a slap in the face to every American citizen, whether they live in DC or not, who should be the only voters deciding who represents them in every election and at every level of government.

"I am hopeful we gain bipartisan support in the Senate for this commonsense bill--it is our duty to protect the votes of hardworking American citizens and those who came to our country legally and took the time and effort to go through the naturalization process. Ultimately, this is about strengthening the integrity of our elections."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Noncitizen voters spoke to the Washington Post after the last election, including a woman named Ana Lemus who came to the U.S. more than a decade ago from El Salvador.

Her daughter, who was 4 years old at the time, said she is voting to help address "wealth inequality and police brutality" among other concerns.

In the House, Rep. August Pflueger, R-Texas, is championing companion legislation. While Britt’s bill so far only has Republican co-sponsors, Pflueger’s effort has garnered about 50 Democratic supporters.

In addition to Washington, select communities in Maryland, New York and Vermont – plus California in certain school board races – allow illegal immigrant voting.

The first city to allow it was Takoma Park, Maryland, back in 1992.

Current Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., helped spearhead that "Share The Vote" effort in the community, which abuts the nation’s capital to its northeast.