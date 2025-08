NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued a full-throated endorsement of Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters for the role of Republican National Committee chair.

"He will be a wonderful Chairman!" the president declared in a post on Truth Social.

Current RNC Chairman Michael Whatley announced he is running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Trump has endorsed Whatley's campaign.

Trump also backed Jennifer Saul-Rich for the role of RNC treasurer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.