Border crossings plummet to historic lows; Trump's enforcement policies yield big results

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported the lowest number of border crossings in recorded history in June.



Nationwide, there were 25,228 CBP encounters, the lowest monthly number the agency has recorded, including a "historical low" of 8,024 apprehensions. Encounters include legal ports of entry, whereas apprehensions are arrests of those coming into the United States illegally.



At the southern border alone, there were only 6,072 apprehensions in June, which is "15% lower than the previous March record." June also brought along the lowest number of apprehensions in a day on June 28 with just 136.

"From shutting down illegal crossings to seizing fentanyl and enforcing billions in tariffs, CBP is delivering results on every front. Under this administration, we are protecting this country with relentless focus, and the numbers prove it." CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said in a press release Wednesday.



Like May, there were no parole releases, compared with 27,766 in 2024..

On drug seizures, the department said there was a 3% uptick from last month in fentanyl seizures, with 742 pounds confiscated. Notably, there was a 102% increase in meth seizures from May, a 19% increase in heroin seizures and a 9% increase in cocaine seizures.

According to the press release, CBP has also collected $108.9 billion in "all tariffs, taxes and fees," specifically noting the tariffs imposed by the president.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls told Fox News Digital the change has been "peaceful" after a major strain on local resources, like the regional hospital, while crossings were soaring.



Earlier Wednesday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced there was an 830% increase in assaults on ICE agents from last year. This comes as both border and immigration policies have seen major shifts in recent months since the border crisis under the Biden administration.



"This new data reflects the violence against our law enforcement in cities across the country in the last few weeks. Politicians across the country, regardless of political stripe, must condemn this," Noem posted to X.

As for Border Patrol, a gunman was killed and a local police officer was injured in a shooting in McAllen, Texas. ICE also recently faced a riot at the Prarieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, where 12 individuals are facing charges, including some for attempted murder of federal officers.

While the border is considered much quieter, protests and riots against federal immigration authorities amid mass deportation efforts have continued. Democrats in Congress recently introduced the VISIBLE Act to prevent agents from wearing face coverings in most instances and require visible identification.



"When federal immigration agents show up and pull someone off the street in plainclothes with their face obscured and no visible identification, it only escalates tensions and spreads fear while shielding federal agents from basic accountability," Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said in a statement July 8.

Fox News Channel's Bill Melugin contributed to this report.