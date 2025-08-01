Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump takes jab at GOP senator, urging Republicans to 'vote the exact opposite of' how she does

Sen. Susan Collins voted against the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act and a recissions measure last month

President Donald Trump targeted Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in a Thursday night Truth Social post, urging Republicans to vote in the opposite of the way that she does.

"Republicans, when in doubt, vote the exact opposite of Senator Susan Collins. Generally speaking, you can’t go wrong. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the president declared in the post.

Fox News Digital reached out to Collins' office early on Friday morning to request a comment from the senator.

TWO REPUBLICANS VOTE AGAINST TRUMP'S $9 BILLION CLAWBACK OF FOREIGN AID, NPR FUNDING

Sen. Susan Collins

Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, prepares for the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing titled "A Review of the President's Special Message of June 3, 2025," in Dirksen building on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Last month Collins voted against passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and against passage of a rescissions measure, both of which Trump ultimately signed.

Earlier this year she voted against confirming Pete Hegseth to serve as secretary of defense and against confirming Kash Patel to serve as FBI director.

SENATE PASSES TRUMP'S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ AFTER MARATHON VOTE-A-RAMA

President Donald Trump at the White House

President Donald Trump listens at an event to promote his proposal to improve Americans' access to their medical records in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In February 2021, she voted to convict Trump after the House impeached him in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, but that Senate vote, which occurred after Trump had already departed from office, did not reach the threshold necessary for conviction.

SUSAN COLLINS VOWS TO OPPOSE TRUMP FBI DIRECTOR NOMINEE KASH PATEL AHEAD OF CRITICAL VOTE

Sen. Susan Collins

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, arrives to introduce Joshua D. Dunlap, nominee to be U.S. circuit judge for the First Circuit, during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for judicial nominees in Dirksen building on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Collins has served in the Senate since 1997.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

