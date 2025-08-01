Expand / Collapse search
World

Trump ally Bukele's party amends El Salvador constitution to allow indefinite presidential re-election

Opposition lawmaker declares 'Democracy in El Salvador has died' following constitutional changes

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele’s New Ideas Party has paved the way for him to potentially retain power in the Central American nation by overhauling the country’s electoral system.

The new bill extends presidential terms to six years and allows for indefinite presidential re-election.

The country’s presidential terms were initially five years long and immediate re-election was prohibited. However, in 2021, the country’s Supreme Court — packed with justices picked by Bukele’s party — ruled that the president could seek a second term, The Associated Press reported. 

Critics said Bukele's re-election in 2024 was unconstitutional.

SALVADORAN PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO HUNTER BIDEN'S INVASION THREAT: WHAT IS HE 'SNIFFING'?

Members of New Ideas and their allies in the Legislative Assembly used their supermajority to pass changes to five articles of the country’s constitution and passed the measure in a 57–3 vote on July 31. According to The Associated Press, New Ideas lawmaker Ana Figueroa’s proposal also included a provision to eliminate the second round of elections in which the top two candidates go head-to-head.

Nayib Bukele

Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele waves during his inauguration ceremony at Gerardo Barrios Square outside the National Palace in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador, on June 1, 2019. (OSCAR RIVERA/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is quite simple, El Salvador: only you will have the power to decide how long you wish to support the work of any public official, including your president," Figueroa said, according to Reuters. "You have the power to decide how long you support your president and all elected officials."

Meanwhile, other lawmakers expressed their frustration with the bill, with one lamenting the death of democracy.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele

President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Al Drago for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BUKELE MOCKS ABREGO GARCIA'S TORTURE CLAIMS WITH PRISON HIGHLIGHT REEL

Nationalist Republican Alliance legislator Marcela Villatoro declared to her fellow lawmakers that "Democracy in El Salvador has died!"

"You don’t realize what indefinite reelection brings: It brings an accumulation of power and weakens democracy ... there’s corruption and clientelism because nepotism grows and halts democracy and political participation," Villatoro said, according to The Associated Press.

Prison officers stand guard at a cell block at a maximum security penitentiary in Tecoluca, San Vicente, El Salvador. Amid legal disputes, Trump's administration continues with its controversial, fast-paced deportation policy to El Salvador, as part of a partnership with President Bukele. (Photo by Alex Peña/Getty Images)

Prison officers stand guard in a cell block at maximum security penitentiary CECOT on April 4, 2025, in Tecoluca, San Vicente, El Salvador. (Alex Peña/Getty )

EL SALVADOR'S BUKELE SAYS US CANNOT 'FREE CRIMINALS AND THINK CRIME IS GOING TO GO DOWN MAGICALLY'

Bukele, who was first elected in 2019, has become somewhat of a polarizing figure as his crackdown on crime has made him popular with voters, while critics worry that he is trying to consolidate power. While Bukele’s tough-on-crime policies have caused homicides to plummet, human rights groups say that innocent people were caught up in mass arrests.

Human Rights Watch issued a report in July 2024 in which it found that approximately 3,000 children had become victims of the crackdown, which began in 2022. In the report summary, the group tells the story of a 17-year-old girl who was arrested without a warrant and eventually forced to plead guilty to collaborating with the notorious MS-13 gang, something she denied.

Last year, Bukele told Time magazine that he would not seek a third term, though he could change his tune following the constitutional reforms.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.