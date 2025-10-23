Fox News Politics Newsletter: Adams to back Cuomo in NYC mayoral race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Red state university student caught on video threatening lives of Charlie Kirk supporters: 'Watch your neck'

-Curtis Sliwa vows to be Zohran Mamdani's 'worst nightmare' if the Democratic socialist wins NYC mayoral race

-Undercover video exposes what Spanberger’s campaign organizer really thinks of her: 'What the f---'

NYC Mayor Adams to endorse Cuomo in race against Mamdani

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will endorse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the city's mayoral race as he faces off against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani .

"As spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams, I can confirm that the Mayor will endorse former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo for mayor and intends to campaign alongside him," Adams' spokesman, Todd Shapiro, said in a statement to Fox News. "The time and locations for their joint appearances are currently being finalized."

Adams declined to answer questions about Cuomo at an unrelated press conference Thursday morning…READ MORE.



White House

HOMEGROWN POWER: Apple building American-made AI servers ahead of schedule in new Houston facility, answering Trump call

NEW DETAILS: SCOOP: Trump's Memphis crime crackdown locates dozens of missing kids, removes 109 gangbangers from streets

NO PEACE TALKS: Trump 'not interested' in de-escalation with 'unhinged' leader of Colombia, White House says

ON PAUSE: Trump freezes out Putin for lack of ‘enough action’ toward peace — future talks uncertain

BLUNT DIPLOMACY: Inside Trump’s ultimatum that forced Netanyahu to the table: ‘You can’t fight the world’

World Stage

SKY VIOLATIONS: Russia violates NATO airspace in Lithuania amid Putin warning on long-range missiles

'AMAZING BLESSING': Vance visits church where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, resurrected amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

NO MORE GAMES: After waffling between Russia and Ukraine, Trump slaps Kremlin with oil sanctions

Capitol Hill

SNAP OUT OF IT: Democrats under fire as food stamp funds run dry: 42 million Americans caught in shutdown fight

NO PAY FOR YOU: Essential workers left unpaid after Senate Democrats kill pay bill

HOSTAGE POLITICS: Top Republican slams Katherine Clark for admitting suffering families are "leverage" in shutdown battle

SOCIAL-IST STANDING: Bernie Sanders defends Maine Senate candidate under fire for wild Reddit comments

Across America

HALF IN, HALF OUT: Trump yet to endorse in VA governor's race — but also kept Youngkin at arm's length

MIXED BAG: New poll in key showdown for Virginia governor indicates single-digit race

FOOD FIGHT: Youngkin declares state of emergency over "Democrat Shutdown" depleting food stamp benefits for nearly 1M Virginians

AI ATTACK: Andrew Cuomo campaign walks back controversial attack ad targeting Mamdani voters

CAMPAIGN CLASH: Social media erupts after Cuomo, Mamdani rip each other during final debate: 'Unmasked'

'CALL TO ACTION': NYC rabbis sound off on "unprecedented risk" Mamdani poses as hundreds of leaders sign "call to action"

SECOND GUESSING: NYC socialist mayoral candidate Mamdani's 911 plan called "worst idea" by former NYPD sergeant