Fox News Politics Newsletter: Adams to back Cuomo in NYC mayoral race

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Here's what's happening…

-Red state university student caught on video threatening lives of Charlie Kirk supporters: 'Watch your neck'

-Curtis Sliwa vows to be Zohran Mamdani's 'worst nightmare' if the Democratic socialist wins NYC mayoral race

-Undercover video exposes what Spanberger’s campaign organizer really thinks of her: 'What the f---'

NYC Mayor Adams to endorse Cuomo in race against Mamdani

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will endorse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the city's mayoral race as he faces off against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani.

"As spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams, I can confirm that the Mayor will endorse former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo for mayor and intends to campaign alongside him," Adams' spokesman, Todd Shapiro, said in a statement to Fox News. "The time and locations for their joint appearances are currently being finalized."

Adams declined to answer questions about Cuomo at an unrelated press conference Thursday morning…READ MORE.
 

Adams and Cuomo give thumbs up courtside at NY Knicks Game

New York Mayor Eric Adams poses with Independent candidate former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after Cuomo participated in the second debate for the upcoming mayoral election on Wednesday evening.  (Al Bello/Getty Images)

White House

HOMEGROWN POWER: Apple building American-made AI servers ahead of schedule in new Houston facility, answering Trump call

NEW DETAILS: SCOOP: Trump's Memphis crime crackdown locates dozens of missing kids, removes 109 gangbangers from streets

National Guard members near Memphis Bass Pro Shop

National Guard members began patrolling Memphis, Tennessee, in October as part of a federal task force established by President Donald Trump to combat what the administration says is violent crime in the city.  (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NO PEACE TALKS: Trump 'not interested' in de-escalation with 'unhinged' leader of Colombia, White House says

ON PAUSE: Trump freezes out Putin for lack of ‘enough action’ toward peace — future talks uncertain

BLUNT DIPLOMACY: Inside Trump’s ultimatum that forced Netanyahu to the table: ‘You can’t fight the world’

Trump and Netanyahu meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin, left, talks to President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House April 7, 2025, in Washington.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

World Stage

SKY VIOLATIONS: Russia violates NATO airspace in Lithuania amid Putin warning on long-range missiles

'AMAZING BLESSING': Vance visits church where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, resurrected amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Vice President JD Vance places his hand on object as he tours The Church of the Holy Sepulchre

Vice President JD Vance tours The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem Oct. 23, 2025. (Nathan Howard/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

NO MORE GAMES: After waffling between Russia and Ukraine, Trump slaps Kremlin with oil sanctions

Capitol Hill

SNAP OUT OF IT: Democrats under fire as food stamp funds run dry: 42 million Americans caught in shutdown fight

NO PAY FOR YOU: Essential workers left unpaid after Senate Democrats kill pay bill

A split image of August Pfluger and Katherine Clark

Republican Study Committee Chairman August Pfluger is criticizing House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's comments in a recent interview on the government shutdown. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

HOSTAGE POLITICS: Top Republican slams Katherine Clark for admitting suffering families are "leverage" in shutdown battle

SOCIAL-IST STANDING: Bernie Sanders defends Maine Senate candidate under fire for wild Reddit comments

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont and ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, arrives for a confirmation hearing in Washington, July 16, 2025.  (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Across America 

HALF IN, HALF OUT: Trump yet to endorse in VA governor's race — but also kept Youngkin at arm's length

Winsome sears is seen with Donald Trump in a split image

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, left; President Trump, right. (Al Drago/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

MIXED BAG: New poll in key showdown for Virginia governor indicates single-digit race

FOOD FIGHT: Youngkin declares state of emergency over "Democrat Shutdown" depleting food stamp benefits for nearly 1M Virginians

AI ATTACK: Andrew Cuomo campaign walks back controversial attack ad targeting Mamdani voters

Second NYC mayoral debate

Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, right, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, left, and Independent candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.  (Hiroko Masiuke/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CAMPAIGN CLASH: Social media erupts after Cuomo, Mamdani rip each other during final debate: 'Unmasked'

'CALL TO ACTION': NYC rabbis sound off on "unprecedented risk" Mamdani poses as hundreds of leaders sign "call to action"

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch accused New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani of "fanning the flames of intolerance" with two weeks until Election Day.  (Shahar Azran)

SECOND GUESSING: NYC socialist mayoral candidate Mamdani's 911 plan called "worst idea" by former NYPD sergeant

This article was written by Fox News staff.

