Top Republican slams Katherine Clark for admitting suffering families are 'leverage' in shutdown battle

EXCLUSIVE: A top House Republican is criticizing one of Democrats’ senior leaders for saying the government shutdown and its effects are a "leverage point" to accomplish their goals on healthcare.

"It's appalling to see the number two House Democrat openly admit that the left is weaponizing hardworking Americans as 'leverage' for political gain, even acknowledging families will suffer in the process," Republican Study Committee Chair August Pfluger, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital.

"This isn't governance — it's calculated hostage-taking, with struggling families caught in the balance as Democrats attempt to force through their radical agenda. Families are seen only as leverage by Democrats. We always knew it, now they're saying it out loud. Absolutely shameful."

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Chad Pergram last week. At one point, Clark was asked about who Americans would find responsible for the ongoing shutdown.

BATTLEGROUND REPUBLICANS HOLD THE LINE AS JOHNSON PRESSURES DEMS ON SHUTDOWN

"I mean, shutdowns are terrible and, of course, there will be, you know, families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility very seriously. But it is one of the few leverage times we have," Clark responded.

"It is an inflection point in this budget process where we have tried to get the Republicans to meet with us and prioritize the American people, and it's been an absolute refusal, and they were willing to let government shut down when they control the House, the Senate and the White House rather than come and talk about an issue as important to the American people is if they can afford healthcare."

Fox News Digital reached out to Clark's office for a response to Pfluger's comments.

The government shutdown is now in its 23rd day after Senate Democrats rejected the GOP's federal funding bill for a 12th time on Wednesday evening.

Republicans proposed a measure that would keep federal funding roughly flat until Nov. 21, a spending patch called a continuing resolution (CR), so that negotiators would have more time to strike a longer-term deal on fiscal year (FY) 2026.

The bill passed the House largely along partisan lines on Sept. 19.

But Democrats have been pushing for any funding deal to include an extension of Obamacare subsidies that were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those enhancements are set to expire at the end of 2025.

Republican leaders have signaled a willingness to negotiate on those subsidies, but have ruled out doing so in the current package.

SCREAMING MATCH ERUPTS BETWEEN HAKEEM JEFFRIES, MIKE LAWLER AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN CHAOS CONTINUES

"Mike Johnson said, we have an eternity to talk about this, an eternity. This impact of the ACA is in the next few weeks," Clark said. "Yes, there are repercussions to a shutdown that are terrible for people."

She continued, "I feel for military families that even if they get paid, you know, there are lots of spouses that also work that are feeling these cuts because we've encouraged military spouses to become federal workers to accommodate all the travel and moving that military families so frequently experience. And now we're saying to them, you're not going to be paid for your work. I mean, let's get it together here. The Republicans need to come to town. They need to sit down with us."

Republicans have seized on Clark's comments in recent days, however.

House GOP Chairwoman Lisa McClain, R-Mich., said in a statement on Wednesday, "Democrats are holding American families hostage to advance their political agenda, and they’re admitting it."