Undercover video exposes what Spanberger’s campaign organizer really thinks of her: 'What the f---'

EXCLUSIVE: While speaking with an undercover journalist last month, a campaign organizer for Democratic governor hopeful Abigail Spanberger raised concerns about her own candidate and said the Virginia election is "in the darkest timeline" between the two nominees.

Fredrica-Maame Ama Deegbe, whose now-deleted Linkedin profile said she was a "Campaign Organizer for Spanberger 2025" for the Democratic Party of Virginia, bemoans the choices presented to voters in a video obtained by Fox News Digital. In the video, she cited concerns about not only Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears but also about Spanberger’s law enforcement background.

"CIA agent, literally, which is crazy, like yeah, vote for the CIA agent, guys, like what the f---," said Deegbe.

"I don’t know what happened. We’re in, like, the darkest timeline," she said. "Our only choices are between a Black woman, which ordinarily all for, but this time you think we should bring back slavery, Winsome. … Even with that, it’s like either vote for the Black woman who thinks that slavery should be brought back or vote for the White woman who was in the CIA."

In spite of these concerns, the Democratic operative said of the Spanberger campaign, "They pay me really, really good money.

"Working on the campaign made me realize that this all a really big pyramid scheme," Deegbe admitted. "We’re all working for the betterment of not really a person but for what the person represents and what that representation is going to be for the rest of the nation.

"Focusing so much on the representation, it kind of feels like I’m in The Wizard of Oz … like all of this is behind the smoke and mirrors and curtains.

"There’s such a disconnect between the person that we’re voting for, the work that we do, like the numerical aspect of it, like all of it doesn’t feel cohesive, copacetic. It feels like I’m a sales representative."

Pressed by the undercover journalist on her true views on Spanberger, Deegbe said, "I think she represents the idea. I know she represents the idea as best of an idea as we can find right now."

Sears and Spanberger, who left the House of Representatives earlier this year, are locked in a tight race with just weeks until the November election. The face-offs are viewed as political bellwethers ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Most polls indicate that Spanberger is enjoying a lead over Earle-Sears. However, Spanberger has been hit with blistering criticisms in recent weeks for refusing to rescind her endorsement of embattled fellow Democratic candidate Jay Jones, who is running for Virginia attorney general.

In recently resurfaced text messages, Jones fantasized about the murder of Republican then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his young "fascist" children.

Jones texted Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Hopewell, in 2022, imagining a scenario where he would choose to "fire two bullets" into then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert’s head, describing Gilbert as worse than dictators Pol Pot or Adolf Hitler.

Jones also referred to Gilbert’s young children as "fascists" in the exchange.

Fox News Digital reached out to Deegbe, the Democratic Party of Virginia, the Spanberger campaign and the Earle-Sears campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.