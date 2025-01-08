Fox News Politics Newsletter: Handshakes of Old Partners

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-MAGA Republicans defend TikTok as 'conservative platform' as fate hangs in balance with Supreme Court

-Laken Riley Act overcomes filibuster in Senate as Dems give GOP helping hand

-Americans remember former President Carter's 'lifelong legacy' outside National Cathedral memorial

United at Carter's Funeral

President-elect Trump and his former vice president, Mike Pence, shook hands at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday in their first public interaction in four years.

Pence was seen standing up to shake Trump’s hand as the former president arrived inside Washington, D.C.’s National Cathedral for the funeral. After the two acknowledged each other and appeared to say a few words, Pence shook the hand of former first lady Melania Trump.

Former second lady Karen Pence, who was seated next to her husband, did not stand up, shake Trump’s hand, nor did she appear to acknowledge him…Read more

White House

WARNING: Biden's HHS secretary warns against implications of preemptive pardon for Fauci, others…Read more

COMPETITIVE ON-EDGE: Harris, Emhoff appear to ignore Trump, Obama as outgoing veep grimaces at presidential banter…Read more

FRIENDLY FOES: Trump chats up Obama while Clintons, Harris, ignore president-elect at Jimmy Carter funeral…Read more

BIDEN ACCUSER SENTENCED: FBI informant who made up Biden bribe story gets 6 years in prison…Read more

CAPITOL DANGER: Suspect identified in scare moments before Trump paid respects to Jimmy Carter…Read more

NO SHOWS: Michelle Obama, Dick Cheney among notable absences at Carter funeral…Read more

World Stage

MESSAGE FROM THE OPPOSITION: Venezuelan opposition leader María Machado has urgent message for President-elect Donald Trump…Read more

BANG FOR YOUR BUCKS: Biden approves $500M Ukraine security package 11 days before Trump takes office…Read more

Trump Transition

'SPEEDY CONFIRMATION': Powerful fire union that was neutral in 2024 backs Noem for DHS as Cali wildfires rage…Read more

HINDERING HEGSETH?: New GOP senator tears into Dems 'seeking to delay' Pete Hegseth DOD confirmation…Read more

BACKING BONDI: Former state AGs urge Senate to confirm Bondi to lead Justice Department…Read more

Capitol Hill

WATER PRESSURE: House Republicans introduce bill to repurchase the Panama Canal after Trump raises concerns of Chinese control…Read more

NEW CONGRESS: Did moderate Democrats get religion with embrace of Laken Riley Act?…Read more

RETURN TO WORK: House Oversight to take on government telework in first hearing of new Congress…Read more

SHUT IT DOWN: GOP firebrands Boebert, Burlison introduce bill to abolish ATF…Read more

Across America

PAGE FROM TRUMP: America's newest governor takes page from Trump with DOGE-like commission…Read more

TRUMP RESISTANCE: LA suburb doubles down on sanctuary city policies as neighboring city burns…Read more

'UNPRECEDENTED, HISTORIC': Cause of raging Los Angeles wildfires still undetermined as Mayor Karen Bass defends her leadership…Read more

CALIFORNIA NIGHTMARE: Karen Bass' 2021 tweet comes back to haunt her as LA residents demand accountability…Read more

MASS DEPORTATIONS: ICE looking into expanding migrant detention facilities, ACLU says…Read more

'I SHUDDER TO THINK': Sen. Adam Schiff scolds Trump, telling him to be a unifier in response to LA wildfires…Read more

