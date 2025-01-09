Harris, Emhoff appear to ignore Trump, Obama as outgoing veep grimaces at presidential banter

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff appeared to ignore the two most recent former presidents at President Jimmy Carter's funeral at the Washington National Cathedral.

A uniformed officer led Harris and Emhoff to their seats on the first row, stage left, but as Harris entered the row, she paused to let Emhoff pass her to sit on the end, closest to the Trumps.

Unlike when former President George W. Bush arrived and received greetings from the Quayles, Al Gore and the Pences, there was not much movement when Harris and Emhoff arrived.

President-elect Trump and former President Barack Obama, who shared several minutes of conversation as the other first and second families arrived, remained facing generally forward as the current second couple arrived.

Former first lady Laura Bush could be seen seated behind Harris as well.

As Harris took her seat, she appeared to notice Obama speaking behind her, and turned to see her fellow Democrat engaging with the Florida man who defeated her in November.

Harris appeared to grimace, before facing forward again with, briefly, a strained look on her face.

At first, Harris paged through her funeral program as Emhoff looked around at the rafters of the majestic Episcopal church.

Harris later whispered in Emhoff's ear as she looked at her program. As the outgoing first family arrived, Harris appeared to offer a brief word to first lady Jill Biden.

One former second lady, Marilyn Quayle, was seated on the aisle in the third row behind the Clintons, and former second lady Karen Pence was seated next to her husband, former Vice President Mike Pence.

Both Lynne Cheney and Michelle Obama were absent. Tipper Gore has been separated from her Tennessee Democrat husband for more than a decade, and also was not seen at the service.