Los Angeles officials investigate origin of wildfires as multiple blazes remain uncontained

Los Angeles police say they expect to wildfire death toll to rise

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
California fires burn through historic Los Angeles landmarks Video

California fires burn through historic Los Angeles landmarks

Will Rodgers great-granddaughter Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the Los Angeles fires burning through Will Rogers' ranch and state park. 

Los Angeles officials say multiple wildfires remain uncontained across the city and urged residents to comply with ongoing evacuation orders on Thursday.

Mayor Karen Bass delivered the message alongside police and firefighting leaders at a press conference on Thursday. Police said they have already arrested 20 people for looting and burglary in evacuation areas, and more arrests are expected.

"This is absolutely an unprecedented historic firestorm," Bass said. "But we are all hands on deck. We need to continue to cooperate. We need to evacuate when asked to do so. We need to help others, help our neighbors. And first and foremost, we need to stay united."

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone announced that the wildfires in Eaton and the Palisades are 0% contained. The Eaton fire has spread to 10,600 acres, and the Palisades has reached 17,234 acres.

PALISADES FIRE: HEIDI MONTAG, SPENCER PRATT LOSE HOME; CELEBRITIES FLEE RITZY NEIGHBORHOOD

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass chats with California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass chats with California Gov. Gavin Newsom while surveying damage during the Palisades Fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images))

Another wildfire in Lidia has been 40% contained, Marrone said. That blaze was limited to just 348 acres. Firefighters have successfully stopped the forward progress of the fire in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Hurst fire remains 0% contained, according to Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. She noted that firefighters have successfully kept the blaze within a pre-planned containment area, however, and they are shoring up the perimeter lines.

Authorities say they have deployed arson investigators to the Palisades to determine the origin of the blaze that consumed thousands of structures in the neighborhood.

"The cause of the fire remains unknown and it continues to be under active investigation," Marrone said.

PACIFIC PALISADES INFERNO FORCES THOUSANDS TO FLEE CALIFORNIA HOMES; GOV. NEWSOM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY

As of Thursday afternoon, roughly 180,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, and 200,000 more are under evacuation warnings.

plane drops water on palisades fire

A Super Scooper plane drops water on the Palisades fire on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, CA.  (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell also noted that he was "not satisfied" with the current reporting on fatalities from the firestorms. The current official tally sits at five deaths, and McDonnell says he expects that number to rise.

Bass also noted that aircraft are once again able to join the firefighting efforts Thursday. High winds had prevented planes and helicopters from operating over the blazes on Wednesday.

Aftermath of the California wildfires

Fire burns during the Sunset Fire in Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. The most destructive wind storm to strike the Los Angeles area in 14 years is fanning wildfires and has sent thousands of residents fleeing for their lives, with dangerous gusts expected to persist for at least another two days. (Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The mayor faced sharp questions from reporters following the briefing, with inquiries highlighting that she was out of the country when the fires began.

"Do you think your leadership was effective in responding to this disaster?" a reporter asked.

Bass argued her focus was on saving lives, but said there would be time to investigate how Los Angeles was prepared for the crisis at a later date.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

