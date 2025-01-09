Americans remember former President Carter's 'lifelong legacy' outside National Cathedral memorial

Washington, D.C. – Former President Jimmy Carter will be remembered for his kind spirit, faith and humanitarian efforts, viewers standing outside his funeral at the National Cathedral tell Fox News Digital.

Carter died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, the only American president to have reached the century mark. Several memorials have been held for the 39th president, in both D.C. and Georgia, since his passing.

Continuing with a long-held tradition, a memorial service was held for Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, where Fox New Digital spoke to people gathered outside the funeral about the late president's lasting legacy.

One woman recalled meeting Carter when she was just 7 years old, telling Fox News Digital that the fond interaction sparked her lifelong love for politics.

"My mom was a delegate to the '76 convention representing Arkansas. And he came to Arkansas to campaign, and I met him. And I just remember him being very sweet," she told Fox News Digital.

"I think that was the beginning of my love of politics and I know he's just a really good man. And so we wanted to walk down and see if we could pay our respects," she said.

The woman's husband also reflected on Carter's legacy.

"What I find interesting about President Carter is that he had a very short political career, right. So no more than 8 to 10 years. But then his lifelong legacy was all the humanitarian efforts that he did to help other people. And he made no one a stranger," another individual told Fox. "I want to have a life that kind of reflects the life that he lived, really just supporting people and being there for them and making sure that everyone felt a part and no one was other."

President Biden declared Thursday to be a National Day of Mourning, meaning many Americans had the day off from work. Several of them spent the morning waiting outside the memorial to pay their respects.

"I grew up when he was president, I was basically a kid. But also I followed him over the years for all the work he's done with the homeless and the house building," one viewer told Fox. "I had some good friends in Wisconsin who were part of his church. So I thought I would, on my day off, take a walk down and see if I could see anything."

A younger D.C. resident told Fox that while he did not experience Carter as president, he had followed his work during his post-presidency years.

"I think he was definitely president before my lifetime. But I think, like I've always heard a lot about his post-presidency work and kind of what he's done after the fact. I think, like that's been something that's really been meaningful just with Habitat for Humanity and stuff like that. I think like that generally is something that I'll be remembering him for."

Following the D.C. memorial, Carter will be transported back to his home state of Georgia, where he will be buried next to his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.

Biden, President-elect Trump and former Presidents Obama and Clinton attended Thursday's funeral service in D.C., the first time all living presidents have come together since former President H.W. Bush's funeral in 2018.