California

Karen Bass' 2021 tweet comes back to haunt her as LA residents demand accountability

Bass has faced condemnations over the Ghana trip as well as fierce criticism of her leadership

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is facing major backlash for being in Ghana while her city battled devastating wildfires. Now, a 2021 tweet in which she criticized Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for going to Cancun, Mexico, with his family as his state dealt with a severe winter storm.

Social media users were quick to accuse the mayor of being hypocritical. While Bass left for Ghana before the wildfires started, she still faced condemnations over the trip and fierce criticism of her leadership.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES DEVASTATE LOS ANGELES COUNTY, KILLING 5 AND THREATENING THOUSANDS OF HOMES

Several social media users said the mayor’s tweet did not "age well," and urged her to delete the nearly 4-year-old post.

President-elect Trump took to Truth Social to condemn the mayor, blaming the wildfires' spread on "gross incompetence" by Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and others

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tour the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on Jan. 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)


NEWSOM CALLS TRUMP'S CLAIMS 'PURE FICTION' AFTER PRESIDENT-ELECT POINTS FINGER OVER CALIFORNIA FIRE TRAGEDY

Multiple wildfires are raging across California, claiming five lives, and putting thousands under evacuation orders. As of Thursday morning, more than 2,000 homes, businesses and other structures were either damaged or destroyed by the devastating fires.

Aftermath of the California wildfires

A woman reacts as she evacuates following powerful winds fueling devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, at the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, on Jan. 8, 2025. (David Swanson/Reuters)

Upon her return from Ghana, Bass was confronted by a reporter about her trip, but she remained silent. Bass also refused to say whether she had any "regret" about slashing the city’s Fire Department’s budget last year. However, during a news conference on Wednesday, Bass said she took the "fastest route back, which included being on a military plane." She also said that she was "able to be on the phone the entire time of the flight."

The Palisades fire

A firefighter works as the Palisades Fire burns a house on the hill next to the Getty Villa on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.  (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Cruz flew to Mexico as Texans faced a deadly winter storm that left millions without power.

"With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," Cruz said at the time. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe."

Cruz later admitted that the trip was a "mistake."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Tyler Olson and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

