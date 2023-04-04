Fox News Politics: MAGA hits Manhattan

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news and updates from the campaign trail. Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Top Stories

NEVER MISS A MOMENT — Get live updates on Trump's indictment and arraignment from FoxNews.com

TRUMP SURRENDERS FOR INDICTMENT: Former President Trump is at a New York City courthouse for a scheduled arraignment Tuesday afternoon. He's surrendering for arrest and was scheduled to appear before Judge Juan Merchan… Read more: Everything you need to know about judge presiding over Trump’s legal case, Juan Merchan

‘SEEMS SURREAL’: Trump reacted on social media to his arrest: "Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!'… Read more on the Fox News live updates.

TACO BOUT IT: Meet Joe Tacopina, the NYC lawyer representing Trump…. Read more: Who is Donald Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina?

MAGA HITS MANHATTAN: A MAGA-hat wearing protester stumbled stomping on an anti-Trump flag strewn in the streets as chaos breaks out in Manhattan… Read more: Protesters get physical outside NYC courthouse before Trump arraignment

POLITICAL BRAGG: A poll shows that while most Americans support the Trump indictment, many think politics played a role in bringing the charges… Read more: Most Americans support Trump indictment, but think politics played a role in Bragg's decision: poll

NO CAMERAS: The arraignment of former President Trump will not be broadcast, per the judge's order… Read more: Trump arraignment: Judge denies motion to allow live cameras as former president faces criminal charges

SHOCKING END: A manhunt for former Maryland gubernatorial staffer accused of corruption ends in a shootout… Read more: Roy McGrath, former Gov. Hogan staffer and FBI fugitive, shot dead during standoff with police

FEELING 'GREENE': 'We are here to peacefully protest against the persecution of an innocent man,' Greene said during the Trump rally… Read more: Marjorie Taylor Greene leads NYC rally protesting Trump indictment, after receiving warning from Mayor Adams

Up The Hill

NO GAG: Some speculate that a judge will order Trump not to speak about his criminal charges after arraignment… Read more: Gag order on Trump would be ‘unconstitutional,’ say top House Republicans

‘SLUSH’ FUND: GOP lawmakers call out a Biden administration proposal to promote abortion… Read more: Congressional lawmakers slam Biden administration for proposing slush fund for pro-abortion orgs

'AI SUMMER': Industry experts warn about the consequences of harsh regulation of Artificial Intelligence as concerns mount… Read more: AI expert in Congress warns against rush to regulation: ‘We’re not there yet’

BACK IN THE SENATE: Following hospitalization for depression, Pennsylvania's newest senator is breaking his silence… Read more: Sen. John Fetterman talks mental health post-hospitalization: 'Message right now isn’t political'

Campaign Trail

DECISION TIME: Chicago voters select their next mayor between two Democrats… Read more: Windy City showdown: Chicago voters hit the polls to elect new mayor from between two Democrats

SUNSHINE RON: A Florida poll shows strong support for a potential Ron DeSantis presidential bid… Read more: DeSantis narrowly leads Trump in Florida as governor's approval rating reaches 59%: poll

WALL TALK: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley visited the border and criticized Biden for ignoring the crisis… Read more: 2024 hopeful Nikki Haley says Biden doesn't 'deserve to be president' after visiting border: 'Shame on you'