Most Americans support Trump indictment, but think politics played a role in AG decision: poll

A whopping 76% of CNN poll respondent believed politics played some role in the decision to indict Trump

By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
While the majority of Americans support the indictment of former President Donald Trump amid his 2024 presidential campaign, a new poll also revealed most individuals believe politics played a role in the investigation. 

While Trump was campaigning for president in 2016, his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, reportedly paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair. Trump allegedly reimbursed Cohen for the entirety of the payment, leading Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to open a years-long probe into the former president's past.

The former president was indicted Thursday and is expected to appear at an arraignment in New York on Tuesday.

A CNN poll, conducted after the indictment of Trump, found that 60% of Americans approve of the indictment of the former president, while only 40% disapprove.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday. (Suzanne Cordeiro)

Despite the majority agreeing with the indictment, a whopping 76% think that politics played at least some role in the decision to indict Trump. 52% said politics played "a major role."

Respondents were split with 31% thinking the indictment strengthens democracy and 31% believing it weakens American democracy.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg lead the investigation into former president Trump.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg lead the investigation into former president Trump. (Alex Kent)

The poll suggested about 35% of respondents approve of Republicans in Congress investigating Bragg's probe of Trump, while 38% disapprove of looking into the indictment decision.

The poll was conducted from March 31 to April 1, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.

