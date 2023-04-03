Most Americans support Trump indictment, but think politics played a role in AG decision: poll

While the majority of Americans support the indictment of former President Donald Trump amid his 2024 presidential campaign, a new poll also revealed most individuals believe politics played a role in the investigation.

While Trump was campaigning for president in 2016, his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, reportedly paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair. Trump allegedly reimbursed Cohen for the entirety of the payment, leading Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to open a years-long probe into the former president's past.

The former president was indicted Thursday and is expected to appear at an arraignment in New York on Tuesday.

A CNN poll, conducted after the indictment of Trump, found that 60% of Americans approve of the indictment of the former president, while only 40% disapprove.

Despite the majority agreeing with the indictment, a whopping 76% think that politics played at least some role in the decision to indict Trump. 52% said politics played "a major role."

Respondents were split with 31% thinking the indictment strengthens democracy and 31% believing it weakens American democracy.

The poll suggested about 35% of respondents approve of Republicans in Congress investigating Bragg's probe of Trump, while 38% disapprove of looking into the indictment decision.

The poll was conducted from March 31 to April 1, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.