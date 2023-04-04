Tensions roil Manhattan ahead of Trump arraignment
Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned in Manhattan court Tuesday after a grand jury voted to indict the 2024 presidential candidate on charges related to alleged hush money payments made in 2016.
World leaders have been notably quiet on the historical indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump as he prepares to head into a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday, though the same cannot be said for world news outlets.
Despite the almost ambivalent response to Trump’s arraignment from international leaders, social media and traditional media outlets have been racing to keep up with the flurry of click-worthy news for readers abroad.
France’s top publication Le Monde on Tuesday broke down what Trump has been investigated for in a case that has been five years in the making in a report dubbed "Trump: The main investigations threatening the former US president."
The French outlet has been covering Trump’s case since he was first indicted last week, with one editorial report calling it "A new test for an American democracy under strain."
But France is not the only European nation to take an immediate interest in the former president’s historical indictment.
Germany’s DW dedicated an entire front page sector, positioned right below its top breaking news headlines, to Trump’s legal woes.
The Times of London on Tuesday similarly had a live portion of its website dedicated to Trump updates headlined, "New York braced for protests as Trump to face court."
Other outlets, like the British Broadcasting Corporation, also highlighted the indictment and the Tuesday Manhattan showdown.
Former President Donald Trump will not be required to provide a mugshot ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday, Fox News understands.
A federal official familiar with information the Secret Service has received tells Fox News' Jake Gibson that Trump will be processed and fingerprinted before the arraignment. However, it is the Secret Service's understanding that District Attorney Alvin Bragg has waived the need for a mugshot.
There had been speculation in the weeks leading up to the indictment that Trump could be handcuffed and made to provide a mugshot when arraigned. Both of those outcomes appear to have been avoided.
Fox News learned last week that Trump had made arrangements with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to surrender without handcuffs ahead of the arraignment.
Former President Donald Trump has expressed interest in speaking to the media in the hallway outside the New York City courtroom this afternoon, Fox News has learned.
Per Fox News' Jake Gibson, a federal official says that any remarks would likely be a comment in passing, not a full-blown gaggle. Trump has expressed interest in speaking to the media in the hallway either on his way into court or both, the source said.
Trump will be processed and fingerprinted before the arraignment, but it is the Secret Service’s understanding that DA Alvin Bragg has waived the need for a mugshot.
A woman wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat fell to the ground after trampling an anti-Trump flag strewn across the ground near the New York City courthouse where former President Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday.
According to photos of the chaotic scene, the Trump supporter ran across and grabbed a large banner with the words "TRUMP LIES ALL THE TIME" written on it. She then fell onto the ground and laid on the flag before she was confronted by protesters wearing shirts calling for the arrest of the former president.
The scuffles between Trump supporters and protesters came ahead of Trump's highly-anticipated arrival to the court for an arraignment hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Top House Republicans on Tuesday argued that it would be unconstitutional for a judge to put a gag order on former President Trump as the legal case against him proceeds in New York, and said such an order would "further demonstrate the weaponization of the New York justice system."
Trump will be arraigned in New York on Tuesday afternoon, presumably for charges related to hush money payments his lawyer made that his business marked down as a legal expense. A decision by the judge to put a gag order on Trump would bar him from discussing the case, and in New York violations of a gag order can lead to a $1,000 fine and up to 30 days in jail.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., argued Tuesday that a gag order would be "unconstitutional."
"To put any restrictions on the ability of President Trump to discuss his mistreatment at the hands of this politically motivated prosecutor would only further demonstrate the weaponization of the New York justice system," the lawmakers said.
"To even contemplate stifling the speech of the former commander in chief and current candidate for President is at odds with everything America stands for," they added.
The former president is excepted to arrive in court this afternoon for an arraignment scheduled for 2:15 p.m. before acting New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan. Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury following a years-long investigation Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
A handful of pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters scuffled with one another outside of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse building on Tuesday ahead of former President Donald Trump's expected arraignment.
Amid the clash, one woman in a Make America Great Again hat was shown on video walking on a large banner stretched across the ground that read: "Trump Lies All The Time."
Trump is expected to surrender himself to the Manhattan District’s Office for his arraignment, which is scheduled at 2:15 p.m.Trump will likely use a side entrance to the courthouse at 1 Hogan Place that is not accessible to the public around 1 p.m., roughly an hour before legal proceedings are set to begin.
The arraignment, which will be presided over by Justice Juan Merchan, will take about 15 to 30 minutes, while Trump is expected to plead not guilty to charges revolving around alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this update.
Donald Trump's outspoken defense lawyer Joe Tacopina has taken center stage in the wake of the former president's Manhattan indictment over alleged hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The brash Brooklynite, with a roster of high profile clients from rapper Meek Mill to former Yankee Alex Rodriguez, has become the face of Trump's legal fight against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
The defense team also includes Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, whose surprise addition was announced Monday.
On the eve of Trump's unprecedented arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court – the first time a former U.S. president will face criminal charges –-Tacopina spoke to Fox News Digital about the case and his career.
After Trump flew in to New York City from Palm Beach, Tacopina was one of the first people to meet with him.
"[He's] still in disbelief," Tacopina said of the 2024 Republican presidential candidate's reaction to the charges. "But he's in a fighting mood, he's ready to go, he's a tough guy."
Reps. Jamaal Brown, D-N.Y., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. have both arrived outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is set to appear for his arraignment later Tuesday.
According to Brooklyn political reporter Henry Rosoff, Greene arrived and was jockeying for position among a large and chaotic crowd, with counter protesters attempting to drown out the Georgia Republican.
During a Monday press conference, New York City Mayor Eric Adams specifically called out Greene while advising those coming to New York City to protest to "control yourselves."
"Although we have no specific threats, people like [Georgia Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, says she's coming to town," Adams said. "While you in town, be on your best behavior."
Brown, who recently had a high-profile dust up with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in the halls of Congress over gun control, has also arrived outside the courthouse, according to CBS News, who reported the New York Democrat had a "throng" of people surrounding him upon his arrival.
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., made a surprise appearance outside of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday to show support for former President Donald Trump ahead of his expected arraignment.
Santos was shown on video walking down the street near the courthouse amid a swarm of reporters.
"I'm not here for the cameras. I'm here to support the president of the United States who's being unfairly attacked by our DA," Santos told reporters.
Further decribing his appearance at the courthouse, Santos said he believes that New Yorkers should "see that their representative supports the rule of law."
"This DA refuses to take criminals off the streets, but wants to stretch a misdemaneor into a felony," Santos said.
Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley joins 'America's Newsroom' ahead of the unsealing of the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believes the "unfair venue" in Manhattan is not best suited for his arraignment, suggesting the case should be "moved to nearby Staten Island."
Trump's comments, made in a post to TruthSocial, come ahead of his expected arriagnment in Manhattan on Tuesday.
"VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN. THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND - WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL," Trump wrote on Truth Social . "ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR “KAMALA” & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!"
Trump is expected to turn himself in to the Manhattan District’s Office for his arraignment, which is scheduled at 2:15 p.m. The former president will likely use a side entrance to the courthouse at 1 Hogan Place that is not accessible to the public around 1 p.m., roughly an hour before legal proceedings are set to begin.
The arraignment, which will be presided over by Justice Juan Merchan, will take about 15 to 30 minutes, while Trump is expected to plead not guilty to charges revolving around alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this update.
Correspondent Bryan Llenas reports the latest on the day's timeline from the Manhattan criminal courthouse.
Former President Donald Trump is expected to offer remarks to reporters while he is in New York for arraignment on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
"Trump attorney Chris Kise says the former president is 'resilient, upbeat, and is determined as ever to fight off drivers of injustice.' He says he expects Trump to speak to cameras at the courthouse ahead of a larger speech tonight when he returns to Mar-a-Lago," Cayle Thompson, an anchor for The National Desk, wrote in a tweet.
Trump is already slated to deliver Tuesday evening remarks about the arraignment from his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach.
New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said the court would allow a "limited number" of videographers, photographers and radio journalists to be present but denied the motion to allow photos or live video during the court session.
Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this update.
Barricades placed outside Manhattan courthouse, Trump Tower ahead of arraignment.
Democrats have given former President Donald Trump an unintended political boost with the criminal indictment and upcoming arraignment Tuesday as polls show more voters rallying behind the current 2024 GOP front-runner, a veteran political pollster and strategist said Monday."
There’s a nexus between Americans that are bullied by the government and an increase in popularity," said Craig Keshishian, who worked as a White House pollster during the Reagan administration, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
"We’ve seen that clearly. Quite succinctly with the [Bill] Clinton case. Clinton was really on the rocks for a good chunk of that presidency. When the Republicans started to gang up on him, it actually worked to his benefit in the end… so we’re seeing this as an exemplar of that general theory," Keshishian added. "Americans don’t mind bullies. But they do not like to be bullied. Therein lies the difference and Trump is now the beneficiary of that."
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrived to court in New York City on Tuesday ahead of former President Donald Trump's expected arraignment.
Amid a heightened security presence in the Big Apple, Bragg was shown on video exiting a vehicle and quickly entering the courthouse as tensions rise over the indictment of Trump.
Trump is expected to turn himself in Tuesday to the Manhattan District’s Office for his arraignment, which is scheduled at 2:15 p.m. The former president will likely use a side entrance to the courthouse at 1 Hogan Place that is not accessible to the public around 1 p.m., roughly an hour before legal proceedings are set to begin.
The arraignment, which will be presided over by Justice Juan Merchan, will take about 15 to 30 minutes, while Trump is expected to plead not guilty to charges revolving around alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this update.
OutKick host Tomi Lahren joins 'Fox & Friends First' ahead of former President Trump's arraignment in Manhattan and argues the indictment is 'one of the best things that could happen' to Trump's campaign.
Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in Tuesday to the Manhattan District’s Office for his arraignment, which is scheduled at 2:15 p.m.
The former president will likely use a side entrance to the courthouse at 1 Hogan Place that is not accessible to the public around 1 p.m., roughly an hour before legal proceedings are set to begin.
The arraignment, which will be presided over by Justice Juan Merchan, will take about 15 to 30 minutes, while Trump is expected to plead not guilty to charges revolving around alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Heavy security is expected around the building with a limited amount of press, who will be thoroughly searched, allowed into the facility. The former president will be escorted to the courtroom for the arraignment, then is expected to leave the same way he came in.
From there, Trump plans to fly back to his Florida home to deliver remarks later this evening, though a potential gag order could limit what the former president is able to reveal about his case.
Upon being indicted in New York last week, former President Donald Trump declared that "the USA is now a third-world nation," and other Republicans opposed to the charges accuse the U.S. legal system of being akin to "some third-world banana republic."
But Trump’s indictment – significant as he is the first former U.S. president to be brought up on criminal charges issued by a grand jury – is not all that unprecedented in modern democracies.
Trump now joins the ranks of other former leaders charged following their tenure in office – largely on issues relating to corruption – including the notorious former Italian prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, along with other prominent leaders from democratic nations.
Berlusconi has been involved in nearly three dozen criminal cases, with one conviction for tax fraud in 2012; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted in 2020 on corruption charges; and former Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian was convicted of bribery in 2009.
Dozens of democracies like France, South Korea and Brazil have seen leaders prosecuted for crimes, with nearly 80 nations having seen former leaders jailed or prosecuted over the last 20 years, reported Axios.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who returned to the high office in January after defeating Jair Bolsonaro, was sentenced to 12 years by a federal court on corruption charges in 2018.
Former Fulton County, New York, District Attorney Richard Giardino reacted to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, ahead of Trump's arraignment in court in the afternoon.
"It will be a circus," Giardino said. "I mean, I don't think we've seen anything like this since OJ Simpson, or the Bill Clinton hearings."
"First of all, Bragg is the wrong person to be bringing this since when he ran for district attorney he ran on a platform that he was going to 'get Trump.'" the sheriff said.
But Giardino also said Trump deserves some blame for the "circus atmosphere."
"Although people have a right to protest, First Amendment right, I think that it sets a lot of individuals up for failure because they'll show up to peacefully protest. And if a few people start, then you could have a situation where people innocently get arrested who showed up to support the president or oppose the president and get swept up in arrests," he explained.
Americans outside Trump Tower reacted to the indictment of former President Trump as he arrived in New York City ahead of his expected arraignment.
"I think the government is messing up, and they think that this is going to help not get Trump elected again," said Alan, from the Bronx. "I think it's going to backfire."
But Bill supported the indictment.
"Yes, he's going to get a fair trial without any doubt," he said. "He's going to be convicted. I don't think he's going do any time in prison but being convicted is fine, and he's not going to win reelection."
"I think its injustice," said Taysha, from New York. "The crime has gone up, murder is going up, carjackings—all crime is going up but this is the thing [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg] going to focus on?"
"I would prefer that you focus on the people who are pushing people on the subways, knocking people over the head," she added.
Rick, a 34-year New Yorker, sided with Bragg.
"According to Trump, he won't get a fair trial anywhere," he said "He's guilty as hell. He know's he's guilty."
Former President Donald Trump took to social media late Monday evening, the day before he will be arraigned in a New York courtroom , to call for the very district attorney bringing charges against him to be "IMMEDIATELY INDICTED." He also was critical of President Biden.
In a pair of posts, Trump addressed alleged leaks from District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office and said they are ruining his reputation. He then offered an "honorable" fix – indict himself.
"Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me," Trump unsubstantially wrote on Truth Social. "I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF."
Trump is the first former U.S. president to be indicted. The charges against him are unclear because the indictment is under seal until he is arraigned.
A judge presiding over Donald Trump’s arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday afternoon has denied a request from several media outlets to allow cameras to cover live courtroom proceedings, according to court documents.
"It’ll be a sad day for the public if a judge prevents Americans from seeing their justice system at work, especially in a case where the importance of the outcome, and the interest level of citizens, are huge. The same basic reasons justifying cameras in virtually all cases – sunlight is the best disinfectant; the public is entitled to see every branch of its government at work – apply here," Royal Oakes, a media attorney who argued before judge iIo to keep cameras rolling during OJ Simpson trial, told Fox News Digital.
New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said the court would allow a "limited number" of videographers, photographers and radio journalists to be present but denied the motion to allow photos or live video during the court session.
However, five pool photographers will be allowed to take pictures for several minutes before the hearing begins.
"The notion that a camera would 'create a circus-like atmosphere' is almost laughable. How about the unique and stunning circumstances of an ex-president (who by the way is RUNNING AGAIN) being indicted – isn’t that pretty much a guaranteed circus? All the camera does is let Americans know what’s really going on in there, as opposed to having to depend on sketch artists and reporters’ observations," Oakes said.
In his ruling, Judge Merchan said he considered "all relevant factors" — which included whether the camera coverage would "interfere with the fair administration of justice… with law enforcement activity, the objections of the Defendant; and limitations related to the physical structure of the courtroom" — but ultimately denied the motion.
He ruled that the integrity of the court’s impartiality outweighed the "monumental significance" of the case and the "unparalleled public interest" it has generated.
Merchan went on to affirm that members of the media will be allowed to enter the courtroom, but electronic items like cellphones would not be permitted.
"Unfortunately judges have nearly total discretion to make the call on cameras – we need to reform the system to create a presumption that the answer will be yes. If the judge can’t explain a rejection of cameras, then supporters should be able to immediately get appellate relief to overturn an unjustified decision," Oakes said.
Former President Donald Trump will appear before a familiar face in court Tuesday for his arraignment after being formally charged for crimes related to hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
At 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Trump will appear before Judge Juan Merchan for the first preceding in the unprecedented case against the former president. But it won't be the first time Merchan has presided over cases involving Trump and his business dealings.
Merchan was the judge overseeing the case and trial of the Trump Organization and its former CFO, Allen Weisselberg. During that trial last year, Merchan shot down assertions from Trump lawyers that the case was politically motivated, according to CBS News.
"I will not allow you in any way to bring up a selective prosecution claim or claim this is some sort of novel prosecution," Merchan said, later adding that he "will have very little patience at trial any questions that are not in a good-faith basis."
Merchan ultimately sentenced Weisselberg to five months in prison and ordered Trump's companies to pay a $1.6 million fine, the maximum amount under New York state law.
Merchan is also the judge presiding over the fraud case against Steve Bannon in relation to the "We Build the Wall" organization.
