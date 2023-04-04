Tensions roil Manhattan ahead of Trump arraignment

Judge denies motion to allow live cameras as former president Donald Trump criminal charges

A judge presiding over Donald Trump’s arraignment in a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday afternoon has denied a request from several media outlets to allow cameras to cover live courtroom proceedings, according to court documents.

"It’ll be a sad day for the public if a judge prevents Americans from seeing their justice system at work, especially in a case where the importance of the outcome, and the interest level of citizens, are huge. The same basic reasons justifying cameras in virtually all cases – sunlight is the best disinfectant; the public is entitled to see every branch of its government at work – apply here," Royal Oakes, a media attorney who argued before judge iIo to keep cameras rolling during OJ Simpson trial, told Fox News Digital.

New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said the court would allow a "limited number" of videographers, photographers and radio journalists to be present but denied the motion to allow photos or live video during the court session.

However, five pool photographers will be allowed to take pictures for several minutes before the hearing begins.

"The notion that a camera would 'create a circus-like atmosphere' is almost laughable. How about the unique and stunning circumstances of an ex-president (who by the way is RUNNING AGAIN) being indicted – isn’t that pretty much a guaranteed circus? All the camera does is let Americans know what’s really going on in there, as opposed to having to depend on sketch artists and reporters’ observations," Oakes said.

In his ruling, Judge Merchan said he considered "all relevant factors" — which included whether the camera coverage would "interfere with the fair administration of justice… with law enforcement activity, the objections of the Defendant; and limitations related to the physical structure of the courtroom" — but ultimately denied the motion.

He ruled that the integrity of the court’s impartiality outweighed the "monumental significance" of the case and the "unparalleled public interest" it has generated.

Merchan went on to affirm that members of the media will be allowed to enter the courtroom, but electronic items like cellphones would not be permitted.

"Unfortunately judges have nearly total discretion to make the call on cameras – we need to reform the system to create a presumption that the answer will be yes. If the judge can’t explain a rejection of cameras, then supporters should be able to immediately get appellate relief to overturn an unjustified decision," Oakes said.