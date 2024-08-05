Fox News Politics: It's Who You Know

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What's happening…

-Report reveals 100 migrants on terror watchlist released under Biden…

-Harris hours away from VP announcement…

-Trump shares call with Zuckerberg after assassination attempt…

Right Place, Right Time

Vice President Kamala Harris is placing her experience as a "top cop" front and center as she looks to "prosecute" her GOP opponent and press her case for why she should win the presidency in November – but the legal career she's leaning on is "devoid" of achievement, critics say, and she owes much of her success to networking.

Her nearly three-decade rise up the ranks has included numerous bumps along the way – including failing her bar exam on the first try in 1989.

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, who passed the California bar the same year on his first try, described Harris as a "political opportunist" who was in "the right position, the right place" at the right time. By making calculated moves, she was able to leap from district attorney to attorney general to senator to vice president – and perhaps beyond.

"Networking," Terrell said, is what catapulted Harris' career. "Let's face it, she got to her position not on academic achievement. She got to her position as San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. senator and vice president, because of networking." …Read more

White House

‘HAPPENS EVERY YEAR’: Close to 60K arrests at border in July, lowest rate of Biden's presidency …Read more

'SHUT IT DOWN': Biden migrant flight program faces pressure to permanently disband after fraud revelations …Read more

'OPEN-BORDERS AGENDA': Scathing report reveals nearly 100 migrants on terror watchlist released into US by Biden-Harris admin …Read more

Capitol Hill

ENERGY WARS: Dems hit as 'hypocritical' for failure to criticize Biden oil purchase after attacking Trump …Read more

HEIGHTENED SECURITY: House GOP bill would add major hurdle to appointing new Secret Service director …Read more

'DEEPLY DISAPPOINTING': Dick Durbin asks Defense Sec. Austin to reinstate plea deals for 9/11 masterminds …Read more

Tales from the Trail

'NEWHOUSE HAS TO GO': Trump endorses second Republican in Washington race …Read more

PROS AND CONS: Democrats divided over who Kamala Harris should select as her VP …Read more

TAILING KAMALA HARRIS: Trump VP nominee Vance to tail Kamala Harris and her running mate this week on campaign trail …Read more

KAMALA'S CONSEQUENTIAL DECISION: In race against Trump, Harris hours away from consequential announcement …Read more

'CONTINUE TO BE PUPPETS': Trump campaign rips major union that rejected his tips pledge in Harris endorsement …Read more

'COMPLETE LOCKSTEP': Vulnerable Dem senator in key swing state ripped for resurfaced ties to Harris …Read more

REPUBLICANS FOR HARRIS: As Harris tries to rebrand herself, campaign launches 'Republicans for Harris' …Read more

'SQUAD' ASSIST: Here are the far-left Dems rushing to support Cori Bush before primary …Read more

'SERIOUS LOOPHOLE': Democrat site helping Harris raise millions is thrust under microscope …Read more

Across America

'GREAT FRIEND TO ME': Second gentleman's ex-wife responds to confession he had affair during marriage …Read more

'HE ACTUALLY APOLOGIZED': Trump details call with Mark Zuckerberg after assassination attempt …Read more

MOVING FORWARD: Butler Farm Show begins at site of Trump rally shooting …Read more

'ZERO-FAIL MISSION': What does it take to join the U.S. Secret Service? …Read more

CLOSE TIES: Gov. Josh Shapiro cozies up with trans lobbying group to target Christian counselors …Read more

TRUMP VS SOCIAL MEDIA: Trump blocked by 5 social media sites over the years, remains permanently barred from one …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.