Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife responds after second gentleman admitted to affair with nanny

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife released a statement defending her ex after he confessed to having an affair with a nanny during their marriage.

"Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago," Kerstin Emhoff told the Washington Post in a statement Saturday. "He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together."

Emhoff admitted to having an affair with a nanny shortly after the Daily Mail published a report last week that the second gentleman had an affair with his daughter's nanny and got her pregnant. The nanny's close friend told the outlet that she did not keep the baby, but did not elaborate further.

"During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Emhoff told CNN last week of the affair.

Emhoff and his first wife were married from 1992 to 2008 and share two adult children. Vice President Kamala Harris married Emhoff in 2014, and helped co-parent his children, who call their stepmom "mommala."

The divorce cited "irreconcible differences" as the motivation behind parting ways, the New York Post reported.

Harris knew about the affair before they married, and the Biden 2020 campaign knew about it when it was vetting her for Biden's vice presidential pick, CNN reported.

Despite the affair and divorce, Kerstin Emhoff has posted supportive messages regarding her ex-husband's second wife.

"LFG!!!! It’s time for democrats to put their differences aside and find common ground. We can’t give up and lose to DJT. ALL HANDS ON DECK!! Kamala Harris for President!" she posted to her Instagram account, accompanied by a Time cover of Harris following President Biden dropping out of the 2024 race.

"For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I," she told CNN last month in defense of Harris.

"She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective and always present," she continued. "I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it."

Fox News Digital reached out to the vice president's office for comment on the matter, but did not immediately receive a reply.