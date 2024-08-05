Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance to tail Kamala Harris and her running mate this week on campaign trail

Bracketing of Harris by Vance comes as Trump's running mate fits into role as GOP ticket's attack dog

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
JD Vance dismisses criticism of becoming Trump's VP: 'Badge of honor' Video

JD Vance dismisses criticism of becoming Trump's VP: 'Badge of honor'

Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance joined 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss his take on criticism surrounding his candidacy and how a Trump-Vance administration would foster prosperity.

As Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her soon-to-be-announced running mate hit the campaign trail this week in all seven crucial battleground states, Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance will be close by.

The first-term senator from Ohio, who is former President Trump's running mate on the GOP national ticket, plans to tail Harris as part of the Trump campaign's plan to bracket the vice president and her running mate on their initial swing state tour.

Sources in the senator's political orbit confirmed to Fox News that Vance will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday as the vice president kicks off her campaign swing. 

KAMALA HARRIS FACES A CRUCIAL WEEK AHEAD AS SHE GETS READY TO UNVEIL HER RUNNING MATE

JD Vance to bracket Harris this week

Republican vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance, speaks at a campaign rally at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The senator is expected to use his stops, which are being described as media availabilities rather than rallies, to take aim at Harris over the key issues of inflation, border security and crime, which Republicans view as the vice president's political Achilles' heel.

The Vance events, which were first reported by Politico earlier on Monday, are also expected to feature "everyday Americans" who have been negatively impacted by President Biden's policies.

HARRIS LAPS TRUMP IN CASH DASH THANKS TO FUNDRAISING SURGE 

Vance is expected to stay close to Harris and her running mate as the Democratic ticket holds rallies Wednesday in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Detroit, Michigan, and on Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Over 10,000 at a Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta, Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Later in the week, Harris and her running mate will also hold rallies in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

The bracketing of Harris by Vance comes as the senator increasingly fits into the role of the GOP ticket's attack dog, as well as a key ambassador to the top-dollar Republican donor class.

GOP running mate JD Vance to bracket Vice President Kamala Harris

Sen. JD Vance greets former President Trump during a campaign rally at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

But Trump, who has a history of practicing in-your-face politics, has had no problem taking direct aim at Harris in the two weeks since she replaced Biden at the top of the Democrats' ticket.

In social media posts this past weekend and at the rally with Vance in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Trump charged that the vice president had a "low IQ" and was "dumb," and accused her of lacking "mental capacity."

