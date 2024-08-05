Harris VP search comes down to the wire, with Dems divided over Shapiro, Walz, Kelly

Vice President Kamala Harris' search for a running mate is quickly coming to a close, but Democrats remain divided over who should join her on the party ticket.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is widely considered to be the top contender, but she reportedly conducted interviews with a number of finalists on Sunday. Harris is scheduled to make her first appearance with her running mate at a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The three contenders that Harris spoke to on Sunday were Shapiro, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, according to CNN.

Figures within the Democratic Party are deeply divided over who would be the best pick for Harris to help carry her momentum toward Election Day.

HOW LONG WILL THE KAMALA HARRIS HONEYMOON IN THE POLLS AGAINST DONALD TRUMP LAST?

Harris has already improved on President Biden's position in polling, with most showing the race neck-and-neck, with Trump maintaining only a slight advantage.

THE STATE OF THE RACE WITH 100 DAYS TO GO UNTIL THE NOVEMBER ELECTION

The campaign is expected to announce Harris' running mate via an online message to supporters. Four years ago, Biden's campaign announced Harris as his running mate via a text to supporters on Aug. 11, 2020.

The range of candidates shows Harris is conscious that she needs a running mate who will help her appeal to more moderate voters, given her far-left voting record in the Senate.

"I think she needs to pick someone who’s more moderate than her. I think she needs to pick someone that’s got more governing experience at the ground level," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on ABC News’ "This Week."

KAMALA HARRIS SUPPORTERS UNSURE WHEN ASKED ABOUT VP'S POLICY ACCOMPLISHMENTS

He argued Harris should pick up Shapiro, saying it is not a "hard choice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shapiro would also offer a presumed advantage on Election Day, with Pennsylvania being a major swing state. Meanwhile, Walz' Minnesota is more reliably blue.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., reportedly warned Harris against picking Shapiro. He reportedly argued that Shapiro is too focused on "his own personal ambitions."

The pair had reportedly clashed over the years during their interactions in Pennsylvania state politics.