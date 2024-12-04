Fox News Politics: Gunning for the 2nd Amendment

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Incoming GOP Senate majority leader unveils legislative agenda for Trump administration's first 30 days

-Federal judge accuses President Biden of attempting to 'rewrite history' in Hunter Biden pardon

-'Overwhelming evidence' of negative consequences from gender 'treatments' focus of landmark Supreme Court case

Mexican Standoff

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz , along with other Republican Congress members, filed an amicus brief in support of U.S. gun manufacturers, urging the Supreme Court "to uphold American Sovereignty and the Second Amendment."

The case, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. v. Estados Unidos Mexicanos, stems from a lawsuit filed in 2021 by the Mexican government, in which the government alleged U.S. gun manufacturers, like Smith & Wesson, Ruger and others, should be liable for gun violence carried out by cartels south of the border, because the companies were allegedly aware their firearms were being trafficked into the country.

"I am leading this amicus brief to uphold American sovereignty and our Second Amendment. The lawsuit filed by Mexico seeks to trample on our Constitution," Cruz told Fox News Digital. "I look forward to the Supreme Court ending this madness, putting an end to Mexico’s assault on our Second Amendment, and sending a clear message that American sovereignty will not be eroded by any country."…Read more

White House

'ALL HELL TO PAY': Trump bucks Biden's 'don't' doctrine on world stage, hits adversaries with 'all hell to pay' deadline…Read more

PARDON-PALOOZA: Jeffries wants Biden to dole out pardons for people aggressively prosecuted 'for nonviolent offenses'…Read more

'EXPECT MORE': Who else could Biden pardon after sparing Hunter from sentencing?…Read more

CALLING FOR FAST CASH: Top Dems, activists call on Biden admin to dole out more student loan forgiveness before term ends…Read more

'NOBODY IS SAFE': Dem senator urges Biden to extend protections for illegal immigrants before Trump admin…Read more

ZZZZZZZZZZZZ: Biden appears to rest his eyes at African summit in Angola…Read more

Trump Transition

FILLING OUT THE ROSTER: Trump announces picks for Army secretary, trade adviser, hostage envoy, NASA…Read more

SECOND THOUGHTS?: Trump floats DeSantis as potential defense secretary replacement if Hegseth falters…Read more

OPEN CABINET: Trump transition signs agreement for FBI background checks…Read more

PENTAGON PITCH: Pete Hegseth ramps up Pentagon pitch with back-to-back meetings on Capitol Hill…Read more

'VOLUNTARY RETURN': Some migrants, anticipating Trump's policies, are already turning back home: report...Read more

Trail Dust

WINNER IN CA-13: Democratic challenger Adam Gray flips California's 13th Congressional District in nation's final House race…Read more

Capitol Hill

FIRST ON FOX: GOP senator to propose ban on gender transition treatment for minors…Read more

'IT'S DISAPPOINTING': Top House Democrat says Hunter Biden pardon was 'disappointing,' calls out Biden for flip-flop…Read more

SPEAKER-SUPPORTED: House GOP leaders endorse Trump-backed candidate Jimmy Patronis for Matt Gaetz's old seat…Read more

FRESHMAN FOCUS: Republican Rob Bresnahan, who ousted six-term House Democrat, reveals how he did it...Read more

NEXT UP: Outgoing GOP congressman seeks role as Trump's drug czar after first nominee falls through…Read more

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: People are policy…Read more

Supreme Court

DIVIDED BENCH: Supreme Court appears divided over state bans on gender transition 'treatments' for minors…Read more

JUST LIKE 'ASPIRIN'?: Sotomayor compares trans medical 'treatments' to aspirin in question about side effects during oral arguments…Read more