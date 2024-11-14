Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Democratic challenger Adam Gray flips California's 13th Congressional District in nation's final House race

The 2022 matchup between John Duarte and Adam Gray was decided by just 564 votes

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph , Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
California residents 'very excited' over San Francisco's new mayor: 'Let's turn the corner' Video

California residents 'very excited' over San Francisco's new mayor: 'Let's turn the corner'

Steve Hilton, a Fox News contributor, Chris Cheng and Lee Neves discuss Daniel Lurie's mayoral race victory with Fox News Digital.

Democrat Adam Gray has won California's 13th Congressional District race, defeating incumbent Republican Rep. John Duarte, according to The Associated Press.

California's 13th Congressional District was the last seat to be called, with the district being one of the most competitive races in the Golden State. Republicans maintained the majority with 220, with Democrats trailing at 216.

Gray, a former state legislator who represented California's 21st Assembly District from 2012 to 2022, is considered a centrist Democrat who focused on key concerns for farmers in the Central Valley like water shortages. He also campaigned on renewable energy solutions.

HOUSE DEM MOVES TO FORCE VOTE ON RELEASING GAETZ ETHICS REPORT

Republican Rep. John Duarte, left, and Democrat Adam Gray

Republican Rep. John Duarte, left, and Democrat Adam Gray. (Fresno Bee file/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In a statement on X, Gray wrote that the long-awaited results were confirmation that residents were ready for "independent and accountable leadership."

"I'm honored to become the Congressman-elect for California's 13th Congressional District. The final results confirm this district is ready for independent and accountable leadership that always puts the Valley's people ahead of partisan politics," he wrote. "But the work has just begun."

SINGLE HOUSE RACE STANDS BETWEEN REPUBLICANS AND 1-SEAT MAJORITY

"In Washington, I'll work everyday to deliver the resources that the Valley needs: clean water, better educational opportunities, stronger infrastructure, and more good-paying jobs," he wrote. "And you can count on me to build bipartisan relationships to accomplish these goals."

California State House dome

A view of the California state capitol building on National Urban League California Legislative Advocacy Day on March 13, 2024 in Sacramento, California. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for National Urban League)

The race has been characterized as one of the tightest in the country. In 2022, Duarte narrowly defeated Gray by just 564 votes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duarte, a businessman and farmer, focused on issues like inflation, crime and agricultural issues during his campaign. 

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics