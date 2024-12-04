Expand / Collapse search
Pete Hegseth ramps up Pentagon pitch with back-to-back meetings on Capitol Hill

Hegseth told reporters that President-elect Donald Trump told him, 'keep going, keep fighting'

Aubrie Spady
Published
Pete Hegseth's mother sets record straight on allegations against son Video

Pete Hegseth's mother sets record straight on allegations against son

Penelope Hegseth joins 'Fox & Friends' to defend her son's character and discuss his nomination by President-elect Trump to be defense secretary.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, is ramping up his pitch to lead the Pentagon with back-to-back meetings on Capitol Hill.

Since his nomination, Hegseth has been meeting privately with senators in Washington, D.C., in an effort to earn their support ahead of his confirmation hearing next year.

Hegseth was back on the Hill for a second day on Wednesday, meeting first with incoming Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who is set to be the Armed Services Committee chair, ahead of a crucial meeting with incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

The nominee has faced a series of drinking and sexual misconduct allegations, all of which he has denied, since being tapped for the top administration role.

TRUMP FLOATS DESANTIS AS POTENTIAL DEFENSE SECRETARY REPLACEMENT IF HEGSETH FALTERS

Pete Hegseth, center, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Defense secretary, makes his way to a meeting with Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., in the Russell Building on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Pete Hegseth, center, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Defense secretary, makes his way to a meeting with Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., in the Russell Building on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Tom Williams)

Multiple sources confirmed to Fox News that Trump is reportedly considering nominating Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as Defense secretary in place of Hegseth amid the allegations against him.

TRUMP TRANSITION SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR FBI BACKGROUND CHECKS

However, Hegseth brushed off the potential replacement, telling reporters that he spoke with Trump on Wednesday morning, who reportedly told him to "keep going, keep fighting."

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, center, and his wife Jennifer Rauchet walk through the Hart Senate Office building on Dec. 3, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, center, and his wife Jennifer Rauchet walk through the Hart Senate Office building on Dec. 3, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker)

"Why would I back down?" Hegseth said. "I have always been a fighter. I am here for the war fighters."

Hegseth added that he would be "meeting all day with senators."

