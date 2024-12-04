Biden appears to rest his eyes at African summit in Angola

President Biden appeared to rest his eyes during a summit with African leaders in Lobito, Angola, in a moment that was caught on video.

Seated in the middle of a table with various officials from African countries, the 82-year-old president can be seen closing his eyes and resting his head while Tazania's Vice President Philip Mpango spoke.

Biden's eyes remained closed for more than a minute. Otherwise, he was alert and gave remarks before and after the brief period.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WHO ELSE MIGHT BIDEN PARDON AFTER HE SPARED HUNTER FROM SENTENCING?

Several observers on social media said it looked like the president fell asleep.

"Joe Biden fell asleep during a meeting with African leaders today," Outkick founder Clay Travis posted on X. "He’s sharp as a tack though! Honestly, this feels intentional. Who puts an 82 year old on a plane for a THREE DAY trip to Africa?! Three days! So dumb."

BIDEN PLEDGES $1B IN AID TO AFRICA AS NORTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE AFTER HELENE

Jake Schneider, who was the rapid response director for President-elect Trump's campaign, quipped, "Biden literally falls asleep during his own meeting in Africa. Who's running the country?"

And Denver-based radio host Ross Kaminsky, among others, called the episode "embarrassing" for the United States.

BIDEN TRAVELS TO AFRICA WHERE POLICIES WERE ‘OVER-PROMISED AND UNDER-DELIVERED,' AMID MASSIVE CHINA EXPANSION

"It's incredible that our enemies haven't challenged us more while we're basically without a president," Kamisnky shared on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden announced $1 billion in humanitarian aid to support Africans displaced by historic droughts and food insecurity.

"The United States continues to be the world's largest provider of humanitarian aid and development assistance. That's going to increase, you know, that's the right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do," Biden said while speaking in Angola. "Today I'm announcing over $1 billion in new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts and food insecurity. We know African leaders and citizens are seeking more than just aid. You seek investment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden’s visit to Angola this week marks the first time the president has stepped foot on African soil during his presidency, and it comes as people in North Carolina continue to face challenges after Hurricane Helene caused destruction and devastation in late September.

Last month, the White House requested $98 billion in additional disaster relief funding to help efforts in Helene-ravished areas.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.