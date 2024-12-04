Trump announces picks for Army secretary, trade adviser, hostage envoy, NASA administrator

President-elect Trump announced several more additions to his incoming administration on Wednesday, including his choices for Army secretary, trade adviser, hostage envoy and NASA administrator.

Daniel P. Driscoll of North Carolina, a veteran and venture capitalist, will serve as secretary of the Army.

"I am pleased to nominate Daniel P. Driscoll, from the Great State of North Carolina, to serve as the Secretary of the Army. As a former Soldier, Investor, and Political Advisor, Dan brings a powerful combination of experiences to serve as a disruptor and change agent," Trump posted on Truth Social.

He has also selected Peter Navarro to be trade adviser, Adam Boehler to be a special envoy for Hostage Affairs, and Jared Isaacman to head up NASA.

