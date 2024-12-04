Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump announces picks for Army secretary, trade adviser, hostage envoy, NASA administrator

Daniel Driscoll will be Army Secretary; Peter Navarro will be trade adviser; Adam Boehler will be a special envoy for hostage affairs and Jared Isaacman will lead NASA

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump announced several more additions to his incoming administration on Wednesday, including his choices for Army secretary, trade adviser, hostage envoy and NASA administrator.

Daniel P. Driscoll of North Carolina, a veteran and venture capitalist, will serve as secretary of the Army. 

"I am pleased to nominate Daniel P. Driscoll, from the Great State of North Carolina, to serve as the Secretary of the Army. As a former Soldier, Investor, and Political Advisor, Dan brings a powerful combination of experiences to serve as a disruptor and change agent," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump on stage in front of a massive American flag

Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena on Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

He has also selected Peter Navarro to be trade adviser, Adam Boehler to be a special envoy for Hostage Affairs, and Jared Isaacman to head up NASA. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

