House GOP leaders endorse Trump-backed candidate Jimmy Patronis for Matt Gaetz's old seat

House Republican leaders have endorsed Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis for election in the Sunshine State's 1st Congressional District.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., are all backing the candidate.

Patronis shared the endorsements on social media, thanking each of the House GOP figures.

WITH TRUMP PLEDGING ENDORSEMENT, FLORIDA CFO WILL RUN FOR MATT GAETZ'S FORMER HOUSE SEAT

Last month, President-elect Donald Trump urged Patronis to run, pledging to endorse him.

"Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JIMMY, RUN!" Trump declared in a Truth Social post

Special primary and general elections will be held next year to fill the seat vacated last month by Matt Gaetz, who resigned from Congress after Trump nominated him to serve as attorney general.

Gaetz, who had just been re-elected prior to leaving office, ultimately withdrew himself from consideration for the Cabinet-level post.

But Gaetz is not the only Trump nominee who has bowed out.

FLORIDA SHERIFF CHAD CHRONISTER WITHDRAWS AS TRUMP'S NOMINEE TO LEAD DEA

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, who Trump recently nominated to serve as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, withdrew himself from consideration for the job.