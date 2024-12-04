Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump floats DeSantis as potential defense secretary replacement if Hegseth falters

Trump and DeSantis faced off in a combative and divisive Republican presidential primary battle but later made peace

Bret Baier, Paul Steinhauser
Published
close
President-elect Donald Trump is considering nominating Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida as defense secretary to replace Pete Hegseth, Trump's embattled current pick to steer the Pentagon, multiple sources confirm to Fox News.

DeSantis, a bitter Trump rival last year and early this year during the GOP presidential nomination battle, made peace with Trump after the primaries and helped raise funds for Trump during the general election. 

The popular conservative governor, a Navy veteran who served in the Iraq war, was re-elected in a landslide in 2022 but is term-limited and cannot run for re-election in 2026.

Ron DeSantis waves from the stage on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waves from the stage on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 16, 2024.  (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

DeSantis is "very much" in contention to replace Hegseth, multiple sources told Fox News, with one source adding that it was the president-elect himself who floated the governor's name.

The reporting from Fox News and other organizations comes as Hegseth on Wednesday returns to Capitol Hill to continue meeting with Republican senators as he makes his case for confirmation as defense secretary.

Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, speaks with reporters following a meeting with senators on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Hegseth, an Army National Guard officer who deployed to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and who previously was a Fox News host, is facing a series of drinking and sexual misconduct allegations. 

Hegseth has denied allegations that he mistreated women.

Hegseth's mother, Penelope Hegseth, appeared Wednesday on Fox and Friends to defend her son and "set the record straight."

"I am here to tell the truth. To tell the truth to the American people and tell the truth to senators on the hill, especially female senators. I really hope that you will not listen to the media and you will listen to Pete," she added.

President Donald J. Trump, a secret service member, his son Donald Trump Jr., Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis attend a memorial service for three fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies

President Donald J. Trump, a Secret Service member, his son Eric Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis attend a memorial service for three fallen Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies at the South Florida Fairgrounds, Tuesday December 03, 2024, in Palm Beach County.  (Bill Ingram/Imagn)

If Trump moves ahead and nominates DeSantis and the governor is confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate next year, it would lead to the ascension of Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. She would make history as Florida's first female governor - and the first of Cuban descent.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news that Trump is considering DeSantis for defense secretary.

