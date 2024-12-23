Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics: 'Festivus' Follie$

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

**Please note that while we plan on publishing tomorrow, Dec. 24, the newsletter will take a short hiatus for the Christmas holiday, returning on Monday, Dec. 30.***

Here's what's happening…

-TikTok divestment could be ‘deal of the century’ for Trump, House China Committee chair says

-Trump names several new White House picks to work on AI, crypto and more: 'America First Patriots'

-Gaetz sues to block release of Ethics Committee report

$1 Trillion Worth of Grievances

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling out the Biden administration for spending over a trillion taxpayer dollars on "government waste" this year, including on a bearded lady cabaret show, Arabic Sesame Street, and "girl-centered climate action."

The Kentucky senator released his annual "Festivus" report that details different ways in which the current administration spent taxpayer dollars throughout the year. 

The 2024 Festivus Waste Report found that the Biden-Harris administration spent over $1 trillion this year, including giving a $10,000 grant to "Beards on Ice" — an ice skating drag show on climate change put on by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, a self-described "queer cabaret arts organization."…Read more

Biden, center, with muppet at right and cabaret performer, left

(Getty Images)

White House

LOOKING BACK: Six household appliances that have taken heat from Biden's crackdown on regulations…Read more

OFF THE NAUGHTY LIST?: Biden admin lifts $10M bounty on the head of leader of Islamist group now in charge in Syria…Read more

'ACT OF COMPASSION': 'Squad' Dem applauds Biden for sparing murderers from 'racist' death penalty in 11th-hour clemency move…Read more

SEE THE VICTIMS: Biden spares federal death row inmates: Murderers targeted sailor, young girls, law enforcement…Read more

Krystal Tobias and Laura Hobbs

Krystal Tobias, 9, left, and her friend Laura Hobbs, 8, who were killed by Jorge Avila-Torrez in Zion, Ill., in May 2005. Former Marine Jorge Avila-Torrez, who pleaded guilty to killing Tobias and Hobbs, reportedly was a friend of Tobias' older brother at the time of their deaths.  (Zion Police Department/Getty Images)

BLOWING SMOKE: How Biden's last-minute emissions target may prove short-lived when Trump takes office…Read more

'SOFT ON CRIME': Republicans hammer Biden for federal death row commutations ahead of leaving office…Read more

World Stage

CANAL CLASH: Panama's president hits back at Trump idea to reclaim key canal…Read more

FALL OF ASSAD: Why 2024 was a very bad year for Iran…Read more

The ayatollah, right, with Bashar al-Assad, left

Iran's religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) meets Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad (L) in Tehran, Iran on February 25, 2019.  (IRANIAN LEADER PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Trump Transition

BUILDING SUPPORT: Top Trump aides join group prepping to shore up support for MAGA agenda during second term…Read more

Capitol Hill

'RAPID' DECLINE: Retiring GOP congresswoman's decline has been 'very rapid,' son says…Read more

Kay Granger, R-Texas, in red suit seated

Retiring Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, appeared for the unveiling of her portrait as Appropriations Committee Chairwoman in Washington, D.C., in November. (The Office of Kay Granger)

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: House report accuses Matt Gaetz of paying women for sex, using illegal drugs, accepting improper gifts…Read more

Across America

SKIRTING THE RULES: Watchdog releases report highlighting the worst ethics violations it saw from public officials in 2024…Read more

FIRED: New York Gov. Hochul orders prison staffers involved in inmate's deadly beating to be fired…Read more

LUIGI PLEADS NOT GUILTY: Ivy League suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing pleads not guilty…Read more

Luigi Mangione at NYC criminal arraignment

Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City. Mangione, 26, was arraigned on state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street on December 4.  (Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

'SHEER INSANITY': Conservative watchdog puts ‘sanctuary’ officials on notice ahead of Trump deportation push…Read more

Get the latest updates on the Trump presidential transition, incoming Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

