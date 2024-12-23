Fox News Politics: 'Festivus' Follie$

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-TikTok divestment could be ‘deal of the century’ for Trump, House China Committee chair says

-Trump names several new White House picks to work on AI, crypto and more: 'America First Patriots'

-Gaetz sues to block release of Ethics Committee report

$1 Trillion Worth of Grievances

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is calling out the Biden administration for spending over a trillion taxpayer dollars on "government waste" this year, including on a bearded lady cabaret show, Arabic Sesame Street, and "girl-centered climate action."

The Kentucky senator released his annual "Festivus" report that details different ways in which the current administration spent taxpayer dollars throughout the year.

The 2024 Festivus Waste Report found that the Biden-Harris administration spent over $1 trillion this year, including giving a $10,000 grant to "Beards on Ice" — an ice skating drag show on climate change put on by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, a self-described "queer cabaret arts organization."…Read more

White House

LOOKING BACK: Six household appliances that have taken heat from Biden's crackdown on regulations…Read more

OFF THE NAUGHTY LIST?: Biden admin lifts $10M bounty on the head of leader of Islamist group now in charge in Syria…Read more

'ACT OF COMPASSION': 'Squad' Dem applauds Biden for sparing murderers from 'racist' death penalty in 11th-hour clemency move…Read more

SEE THE VICTIMS: Biden spares federal death row inmates: Murderers targeted sailor, young girls, law enforcement…Read more

BLOWING SMOKE: How Biden's last-minute emissions target may prove short-lived when Trump takes office…Read more

'SOFT ON CRIME': Republicans hammer Biden for federal death row commutations ahead of leaving office…Read more

World Stage

CANAL CLASH: Panama's president hits back at Trump idea to reclaim key canal…Read more

FALL OF ASSAD: Why 2024 was a very bad year for Iran…Read more

Trump Transition

BUILDING SUPPORT: Top Trump aides join group prepping to shore up support for MAGA agenda during second term…Read more

Capitol Hill

'RAPID' DECLINE: Retiring GOP congresswoman's decline has been 'very rapid,' son says…Read more

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: House report accuses Matt Gaetz of paying women for sex, using illegal drugs, accepting improper gifts…Read more

Across America

SKIRTING THE RULES: Watchdog releases report highlighting the worst ethics violations it saw from public officials in 2024…Read more

FIRED: New York Gov. Hochul orders prison staffers involved in inmate's deadly beating to be fired…Read more

LUIGI PLEADS NOT GUILTY: Ivy League suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing pleads not guilty…Read more

'SHEER INSANITY': Conservative watchdog puts ‘sanctuary’ officials on notice ahead of Trump deportation push…Read more