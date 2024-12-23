Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Biden's last-minute emissions goal could be quickly reversed when Trump takes office

Biden set a new emissions reduction goal for the US with a little over a month to go in office

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Joe Biden's final climate push Video

Joe Biden's final climate push

The president believes his legacy is the color green. 

President Biden is increasing the United States' emissions reduction goal for the next decade, but the green energy push could be hindered by the incoming administration under President-elect Trump.

In 2021, Biden set a climate target for the U.S. to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030.

However, under the Paris climate agreement, which the U.S. is currently enrolled in, each country is required to submit their contribution to reducing global emissions every five years under the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

In his final contribution to the global climate change agreement under the NDC, Biden on Thursday set a new goal to reduce even more emissions within the next decade – but Trump has suggested initiating a potential withdrawal from the global climate treaty.

SIX HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES THAT HAVE TAKEN HEAT FROM BIDEN'S CRACKDOWN ON REGULATIONS

President Biden set a new climate target for the U.S. 

President Biden set a new climate target for the U.S.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Biden's new target, which was formally submitted to the United Nations Climate Change secretariat, seeks to reduce emissions 61-66% by 2035.

A POTENTIAL SECOND WITHDRAWAL FROM PARIS CLIMATE TREATY UNDER TRUMP COULD LOOK DIFFERENT THAN FIRST US EXIT

During his campaign, Trump told Politico that he would be in favor of withdrawing from the treaty when he assumes office, which could impact the new climate goal.

The Paris climate agreement was established at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in 2015 as a legally binding treaty among nearly 195 parties committed to international cooperation on climate change. 

Donald Trump closeup shot

President-elect Trump has indicated that he would be open to withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement when he begins his second administration. (Rick Scuteri/AP Photo)

The U.S. first entered into the agreement under former President Barack Obama in 2016, but was withdrawn under Trump in 2020.

If Trump chooses to withdraw from the agreement a second time, it could occur at a faster pace than the first.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also has the option to submit the treaty to the Senate for advice and consent, which would require a two-thirds vote for the U.S. to rejoin the climate agreement – creating a potential hurdle for future administrations seeking to reenter the accord.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics