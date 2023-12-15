Fox News Politics: Democrats tell Schumer 'hell no'

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox .

Democrats warn Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is getting warnings from progressive Democrats who fear the ongoing negotiations for border policy changes could give too much away to Republicans.

A small, bipartisan group of Senators have been meeting privately with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week, hoping to find common ground on immigration and border security measures. Republicans have insisted that additional funding for Ukraine and aid to Israel be attached to immigration reforms.

The negotiations have yet to produce a deal, but reports of the proposals have rankled several Democrats.

"[Schumer] and those Democrats who are contemplating these proposals need to understand that these Trumpian policies will do nothing to address our challenges at the border and will only exacerbate the problem. Immigration advocates should speak up — HELL NO is the message," Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., — who is facing federal bribery charges — wrote on X on Thursday.

White House

'THREATS TO NATIONAL SECURITY': Top Biden aide's spouse involved with group pushing electric vehicle transition …Read more

'UNDERMINING ISRAEL': Sen Ted Cruz calls out VP Kamala Harris for Palestinian sympathy push …Read more

‘SWAMP’ GAME: Why Hunter Biden defied House subpoena from the House side of the Capitol ...Read more

Capitol Hill

'CRAZY MIND': Kevin McCarthy takes parting shots at Matt Gaetz as he exits Congress: 'He was psychotic' …Read more

'HIGHLY INAPPROPRIATE': Stefanik hits DC judge linked to Trump case with ethics complaint …Read more

'UNACCEPTABLE': House Dem calls for answers from Mayorkas over denial of border funding extension to Arizona county …Read more

'LONG OVERDUE': Issa says passport reform ‘long overdue’ as bill moves through House committee with Dem backing …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

PANIC MODE: Biden scrambles to win over Black voters as support from the traditionally blue bloc falters …Read more

‘LBJ MOMENT': Cornel West predicts Biden will drop out before 2024 election …Read more

TARGETING RIVALS: Christie targets DeSantis and Haley for treating Trump with kid gloves …Read more

'PARTY DOES NOT EXIST': Illinois incumbent wants primary opponent disqualified for misspelling 'Republican' …Read more

Across America

'HISTORIC CONNECTIONS': Chinese official who praised CCP makes another appearance at top Ivy League school …Read more

'SENSE OF SUCCESS': Melania Trump speaks to new American citizens about the responsibility of 'guarding our freedom' …Read more

10 MINUTES: Supreme Court justice decided to overturn Roe minutes after receiving Dobbs draft decision …Read more

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Republican attorney general exposes DOJ funding to Soros-backed group that trains left-wing prosecutors …Read more

AI-AI-OH: Bipartisan lawmakers eye AI safeguards for U.S. agriculture industry …Read more