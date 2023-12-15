'Party does not exist': Illinois incumbent wants primary opponent disqualified for misspelling 'Republican'

Eric Hendricks, an incumbent member of the McHenry County Board in Illinois, has filed an objection against his primary opponent, Bob Nowak.

The objection is based on Nowak's misspelling of "Republican" as "Republian" on his nomination papers.

A hearing on the objection has been scheduled for Tuesday, with the primary election set for March 19.

McHenry County Board member Eric Hendricks has filed an objection to primary opponent Bob Nowak’s candidacy, the Northwest Herald reported Wednesday.

Hendricks wrote in the objection that Nowak filed to run as a member of the "Republian Party," omitting the "c" in "Republican." Hendricks argues such a party does not exist.

Nowak said he had heard there was an objection to his candidacy but hasn’t seen a copy of it.

County officials have scheduled a hearing on the objection for Tuesday. The primary is March 19.

Nowak previously served on the county board but lost his seat to Hendricks in 2022.