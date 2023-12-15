Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

'Party does not exist': Illinois incumbent wants primary opponent disqualified for misspelling 'Republican'

The IL candidate allegedly filed to run as a member of the 'Republian Party'

Associated Press
Published
  • Eric Hendricks, an incumbent member of the McHenry County Board in Illinois, has filed an objection against his primary opponent, Bob Nowak.
  • The objection is based on Nowak's misspelling of "Republican" as "Republian" on his nomination papers.
  • A hearing on the objection has been scheduled for Tuesday, with the primary election set for March 19.

A county board incumbent in Illinois wants election officials to disqualify his primary opponent because he misspelled "Republican" on his nomination papers.

McHenry County Board member Eric Hendricks has filed an objection to primary opponent Bob Nowak’s candidacy, the Northwest Herald reported Wednesday.

Hendricks wrote in the objection that Nowak filed to run as a member of the "Republian Party," omitting the "c" in "Republican." Hendricks argues such a party does not exist.

Illinois voters use voting machines set up in the east atrium of the United Center on Nov. 3, 2020, in Chicago. Eric Hendricks, an incumbent member of the McHenry County Board, has filed an objection against his primary opponent, Bob Nowak. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Nowak said he had heard there was an objection to his candidacy but hasn’t seen a copy of it.

County officials have scheduled a hearing on the objection for Tuesday. The primary is March 19.

Nowak previously served on the county board but lost his seat to Hendricks in 2022.

