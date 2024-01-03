Fox News Politics: Court gives Trump relief one Jan. 6 case

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox .

What's Happening?

- Federal court expected to begin releasing names of Epstein associates as early as today

- Biden gets torched by allies over Israel funding

- NYC Mayor admits migrants bring crime

Court victories

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed most of the civil counts against former President Donald Trump and two others in connection with the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

In a 12-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta dismissed three of the five civil counts in a lawsuit filed last January by Sandra Garza , Sicknick's girlfriend.

The lawsuit sought damages from all three men for claims of wrongful death, conspiracy to violate civil rights, and negligence per se based on D.C.'s anti-riot law .

White House

BORDER BATTLE: Biden admin wants more deportation flights as crisis breaks records …Read more

ACT QUICKLY: Massachusetts federal lawmakers call on Biden to remove Cuba from list of countries protecting terrorists …Read more

BLUE FLAME: Biden torched by Dem allies, far-left 'Squad' over Israel funding decision …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

TOWN HALL TIME: Fox News announces town halls with Haley, DeSantis ahead of Iowa vote …Read more

FIELD TRIP: South Carolina sent students to summer camp in communist China on Nikki Haley's watch …Read more

'VOTER SUPPRESSION': Maine Democrat who barred Trump from ballot said voter ID laws were 'rooted in White supremacy' …Read more

MAJOR FUNDRAISING HAUL: Haley more than doubles her fundraising with a $24 million haul …Read more

'WRONGFULLY VILLAINIZED': Ramaswamy welcomes endorsement from controversial former GOP rep …Read more

'GONE TO HELL': Sen Cotton endorses Trump for president to get country 'back on track' …Read more

'BE THE HERO': GOP governor says Chris Christie has the chance to help Haley beat Trump in early primary …Read more

Capitol Hill

'TERRIFYING' TACTIC: Marjorie Taylor Greene describes swatting of her home, says daughters also targeted …Read more

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Blackburn cheers Harvard president's resignation, says it should have happened sooner …Read more

‘IMMORAL WAR’: Sen. Sanders calls for US to end funding of Israeli PM Netanyahu's 'immoral' war …Read more

CLOSING RANKS: House Republican leaders close ranks around Trump as Iowa caucus looms …Read more

IT'S A DATE: First Mayorkas impeachment hearing set by House committee …Read more

Across America

'ROBBERY PATTERN': NYC Mayor admits migrants are committing crimes … Read more

MEDIA MELTDOWN: Associated Press mocked after calling plagiarism a 'conservative weapon' against academics …Read more

REJECTED: Liberal city's gas ban dealt fatal blow by federal court …Read more

EMPOWERING 'LEFTIST ACTIVISTS': Free-market advocates warn about Biden admin's 'digital discrimination' rules …Read more

'DEEPLY CONCERNING': Two CCP-linked groups hold NYC New Year's events, Dem lawmakers attend …Read more

OVERSTEPPING: Texas emergency rooms not bound by Biden admins guidance on emergency abortion, federal court rules …Read more

2A FIGHT: Colorado gun group sues state over 'ghost gun' ban …Read more