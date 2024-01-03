Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House GOP leaders close ranks around Trump as No. 3 Republican reveals 2024 support

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said 'it's time for Republicans to unite' behind former President Trump

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Trump legal team appeals Maine ballot exclusion decision Video

Trump legal team appeals Maine ballot exclusion decision

Fox News senior national correspondent Rich Edson reports on former President Trump's legal team appealing the ballot exclusion decision from Maine’s secretary of state on 'Special Report.'

Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the No. 3 House Republican, is backing former President Trump to take back the White House in 2024.

Trump is now heading into the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus with the support of every senior House GOP leader.

"Democrats have made clear they will use every tool in their arsenal to try and keep Joe Biden and his failed policies in power," Emmer said in a statement on Wednesday. "We cannot let them."

He added, "It’s time for Republicans to unite behind our party’s clear frontrunner, which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President."

FOX NEWS TO HOST TOWNHALL WITH TRUMP IN IOWA NEXT WEEK

Rep. Tom Emmer and Donald Trump

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, left, announced he is supporting former President Trump in the 2024 GOP primary. (Getty Images)

Emmer released another statement later Wednesday morning leading Minnesota’s GOP House delegation which, in addition to him, includes Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber, in endorsing Trump.

It comes a day after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., also threw his support behind Trump.

BIDEN'S HOMETOWN REVEALS HOW IT REALLY FEELS ABOUT ‘BIDENOMICS’

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was among the first majority GOP figures to endorse the former president, announcing her decision in November 2022. National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C., endorsed Trump around that time as well.

Mike Johnson speaking

Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed former President Trump late last year. (Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., endorsed Trump in November of last year. 

The House Republican leadership’s unity around Trump is the latest sign of his continued reign over the GOP. 

Trump has dominated every major 2024 Republican primary poll so far, and in recent months has narrowly overtaken President Biden in some surveys of the upcoming general election.

MAINE DEMOCRAT WHO BARRED TRUMP FROM BALLOT MET WITH BIDEN TWICE, CALLED ELECTORAL COLLEGE ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’

A Fox News poll released Dec. 17 showed Trump with 69% support in the primary race, up 7% from November. 

Elise Stefanik

GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik was among the first national Republicans to endorse former President Trump. (Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg)

Emmer’s endorsement is also significant given he has had a rockier public relationship with Trump than other House Republican leaders.

Trump and his allies led the charge in derailing Emmer’s bid for House Speaker in October. Trump publicly attacked Emmer as a "RINO" among other accusations on his Truth Social platform.

Emmer was among the Republicans who voted to certify the 2020 election results, while 147 of his GOP colleagues in the House and Senate did not. 

Trump did, however, endorse Emmer for re-election in 2022, when Emmer was chairman of House Republicans’ campaign arm. He praised Emmer as an "outstanding" representative who was "working hard" on GOP policy goals in a post on Truth Social.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

