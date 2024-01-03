Fox News Channel announces town halls with Haley, DeSantis ahead of critical Iowa caucuses

Fox News Channel will host two live town halls with presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley focused on women's issues, the network announced Wednesday.

Haley’s town hall will be on Jan. 8, while DeSantis’ is set for Jan. 9. Fox News had previously announced a town hall with former President Trump on Jan. 10, making three straight nights of GOP presidential candidates holding town halls on the network ahead of the critical Iowa caucuses.

"Special Report" chief political anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" executive editor and anchor Martha MacCallum will co-moderate all three events from Iowa.

The Haley and DeSantis town halls will air at 6 p.m. ET. Each candidate will take questions from Baier and MacCallum in front of a live audience.

Baier and MacCallum also co-moderated the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee last year, which averaged 13 million viewers and is the most-watched debate of the 2024 cycle to date.

Baier and MacCallum have also both hosted DeSantis and Haley on their programs since they announced their campaigns for president. MacCallum conducted a dual interview with Gov. DeSantis and his wife Casey in December.

Trump sat down with Baier last June, where the former president opened up about everything from his handling of classified documents, his former Cabinet members who oppose his return to the White House, and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

DeSantis is the current governor of Florida. Haley is the former governor of South Carolina and served in the Trump administration as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.