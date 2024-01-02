Cotton endorses Trump, says 'everything has gone to hell' under Biden

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tom Cotton has endorsed former President Trump's bid for the 2024 GOP nomination, telling Fox News Digital he looks forward to "working with him to win back the White House and the Senate" and to getting the country "back on track."

"When Donald Trump was president, America was safe, strong, and prosperous," Cotton, R-Ark., told Fox News Digital. "With Joe Biden as president, everything has gone to hell: families can’t afford groceries, our border is wide one to a full-blown invasion, and our enemies are starting wars everywhere."

TRUMP PICKS UP MORE SENATE GOP ENDORSEMENTS

"I endorse President Trump and I look forward to working with him to win back the White House and the Senate so we can help hardworking Arkansans suffering from Joe Biden’s disastrous policies."

Cotton added, "It’s time to get our country back on track."

Cotton and the former president worked together on immigration policy and securing the border during the Trump administration.

SEN MARSHALL ENDORSES TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT, CALLS FOR END TO ‘POLITICAL PRIMARY CHARADE’

In 2017, Trump championed legislation introduced by Cotton and then-Sen. David Perdue that called for a merit-based system that would significantly overhaul legal immigration in the United States by reducing the number of green cards issued from 1 million to 500,000 a year.

The bill — the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act — worked to prioritize immigrants based on the skills they bring to the United States while also safeguarding the jobs of American workers.

The bill did not pass, but it was unveiled in a high-profile ceremony at the White House.

A source close to Cotton told Fox News Digital that the senator hopes to work with Trump on immigration reform in a possible second term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cotton's endorsement of Trump comes as GOP senators rally around the 2024 Republican front-runner.

Cotton joins nearly two dozen GOP senators in endorsing Trump, including Sens. JD Vance of Ohio, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rick Scott of Florida, Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and more.