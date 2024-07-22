Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics: Chiding Cheatle

The latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published | Updated

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail. 

Here's what's happening…

- Secret Service ‘failed’ in protecting Trump, says director…

- Harris campaign raises nearly $50 million since announcement…

- How does Kamala Harris match up against Donald Trump…

‘Fire Her Now'

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are pushing a new resolution demanding that U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle be fired over the failed assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., unveiled the legislation Monday during a tense hearing on Capitol Hill where both Republicans and Democrats expressed frustration with Cheatle's lack of candor in her answers. It's already gotten support from a number of House Oversight Committee Republicans.

Langworthy told Fox News Digital that Cheatle "must be held accountable for the unacceptable failure to keep President Trump and rallygoers safe on July 13th."…Read more

Kimberly Cheatle testifying to Congress

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024.   (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

White House

BORDER SNUB?: Harris yet to speak to agency chief, despite migrant surge …Read more

HIDIN' BIDEN: POTUS still AWOL since bombshell campaign withdrawal, as COVID isolation continues …Read more

 

Capitol Hill 

CALLING 'BULLS---': GOP lawmaker blasts Secret Service director as dishonest during hearing over Trump shooting …Read more

'TASK FORCE': House lawmakers ready to take Trump shooting probe to a new level …Read more

'HE RESIGNED': Progressive rep points to former Secret Service head's resignation after Reagan shooting, calls on Cheatle to do the same …Read more

FRANK ADMISSION: Secret Service director tells House committee agency 'failed' – but won't resign …Read more

'AMERICANS DEMAND ANSWERS': Secret Service director to testify to House panel over Trump shooting …Read more

'RUDE AWAKENING': Embattled Secret Service director faces grilling over Trump rally security failures …Read more

SHOOTING PROBE: Sen. Ron Johnson releases preliminary findings of probe into Trump assassination attempt …Read more

'WE FAILED': Embattled Secret Service director to address House committee after Trump assassination attempt …Read more

 

The Fourth Estate

'FUNDAMENTALLY WEAK': NY Times opinion section worried about Harris electability …Read more

NOT 'VERY BIASED ABC': Trump wants next presidential debate moderated by Fox News …Read more

‘FALLING SHORT’: GOP senator wants to know if left-wing donors are calling the shots at NPR …Read more

Katherine Maher, Ted Cruz

Cruz asked for assurances from NPR CEO Maher that it isn't taking editorial cues from donors or DEI standards. (Getty Images)

 

Trump Assassination Attempt

'WANTED TO MAKE A MARK': Trump shooter Thomas Crooks was likely 'acting out a fantasy': Expert …Read more

WEEKEND VISITORS: Investigators were at Trump shooter Thomas Crooks' house for over an hour …Read more

'PROVIDENTIAL': Creator of infamous 'bulletproof' chart that saved Trump's life speaks out …Read more

Donald Trump, refers to charts about immigration while speaking during the Republican National Convention

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, refers to charts about immigration while speaking during the Republican National Convention, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Biden's Bailed

'SHE LIED': Harris' own words come back to haunt her after Biden steps down and endorses her …Read more

HARRIS ROLL CALL: Democrats to meet Wednesday to hammer out timing on Harris presidential nomination …Read more

OLD TRICKS: Dems test out attack on Trump's age with Biden now out of race …Read more

BIDEN HEALTH WATCH: Did president's health ultimately influence decision to drop out of race? …Read more

POWER RANKINGS: Is Kamala Harris unburdened by what has been? …Read more

'HIS INTEGRITY': Kamala Harris praises Biden's legacy in first remarks since announcing 2024 bid …Read more

I'M WITH HER: Kamala Harris gets endorsement of rising star Democrat governor …Read more

'RESPECT': World leaders react to Biden's decision not to seek re-election …Read more

'WE DID IT JOE': Kamala Harris' presidential campaign raises nearly $50 million since Biden endorsement …Read more

Kamala Harris shrugging

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (Bizuayehu Tesfaye)

Tales from the Campaign Trail

'THE OLD SWITCHEROO': Manchin considers re-registering as Democrat to run for president …Read more

DON'T 'UNDERESTIMATE KAMALA': A November win is no 'layup,' cautions Trump Senate ally …Read more

CHECKERED PAST: Harris' criminal justice past may creep up on her a second time around …Read more

POUNDING THE PAVEMENT: Vance hits campaign trail as Harris team scrambles to consolidate Dem support …Read more

'GO BIG': MSNBC host suggests all-female Democratic ticket to oppose GOP 'machismo energy' …Read more

Presidents Obama and Biden, left to right

Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

'OBAMA BROS': Obama allies galvanized calls for Biden to drop out weeks ahead of announcement …Read more

POLL POSITION: How does Kamala Harris match up against Donald Trump? …Read more

