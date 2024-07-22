MSNBC host floats all-female Harris and Whitmer ticket: 'Push back on all that machismo energy' from GOP

MSNBC host Katy Tur suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could run together as an all-female ticket to push back against GOP "machismo" on Sunday.

"I'm curious what you think of a full female ticket, a Harris-Whitmer ticket," Tur said in a on-air conversation with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Harris is working to consolidate Democratic Party support and has yet to announce a running mate after President Biden announced Sunday that he would withdraw from the race and endorsed her as the party's nominee.

"Just go big on the Democratic side and push back specifically on all that machismo energy that we got out of the RNC," Tur said. "Hulk Hogan on the stage. Donald Trump yelling ‘fight, fight, fight.' It's a very masculine ticket over there."

"What about going with two women?" the MSNBC host asked.

Pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan spoke at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night before Trump delivered his nomination acceptance speech.

Axios reporter Alex Thompson made a similar suggestion as to Harris picking Whitmer as her running mate.

"Maybe you actually pick another woman," Thompson said Monday on "CNN This Morning." "You pick Gretchen Whitmer. You basically say, ‘OK, you’re going to have Hulk Hogan and the chair of the UFC introduce you right before your speech at the RNC? Okay, we're going to go full boys versus girls here.'"

Former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon warned that adding Whitmer to the presidential ticket would be a bad move for Democrats but "fantastic" for Republicans.

"I think that would be absolutely fantastic for us as Republicans, because I know that she has strong weaknesses when it comes to debating and for her to go up against a Senator, JD Vance, that would be a very big challenge for her and would show the country exactly who she is," Dixon told Fox News Digital.

Other candidates for Harris' running mate have also been suggested by Democratic political commentators and analysts.

Sen. Kelley, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, North Carolina Gov. Cooper and Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro are all possible contenders for Harris' running mate.

Trump announced Sen. JD Vance as his running mate for the 2024 race. Vance pledged that he would be a vice president who "never forgets" where he came from in a speech with heavy populist themes.

Whitmer and the Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Kyle Morris and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.