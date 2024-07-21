World leaders react to Biden's decision to not seek re-election: 'deserves respect'

World leaders have quickly responded to the long-awaited news that President Biden has decided not to run for a second term, which took many by surprise despite the reports over the past two weeks.

"I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency," British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, elected and appointed to office less than three weeks ago, wrote on social media platform X.

"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people," he added.

Biden issued a statement at around 2 p.m. EST on Sunday, by all accounts keeping his decision very private up until the moment he published his statement online. Reports indicate that his campaign staff were still geared up to continue this coming week when they heard the news.

But reports had indicated that Biden was increasingly likely to decide to stand down, as major donors threatened to pull support and over three dozen elected Democrats in Congress urged Biden to stand aside and let the party put forward a new candidate.

Former British prime minister and current member of parliament Rishi Sunak wrote that "working with Joe Biden, I saw firsthand his love for America and dedication to service."

"Our partnership has led to significant achievements, including AUKUS, steadfast support for Israel and joint efforts in defending our people from Houthi threats," Sunak wrote. "I wish him all the best."

And another former Conservative Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wrote that he would "salute Joe Biden for the bravery of his decision and also for all he has done as president."

"He has been a staunch Atlanticist and friend to Britain throughout his career and it was a privilege to work with him," Johnson added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X his thanks to Biden, writing in part, "We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war."

Aside from Zelenskyy, a centrist, and Sunak and Johnson, mainly left-leaning European and world leaders have issued statements of thanks to Biden, praising his brave decision to step back from the election at his party’s insistence.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid respects to Biden, thanking him for his "leadership and ongoing service" and touting the U.S.-Australia alliance as stronger than ever "with our shared commitment to democratic values, international security, economic prosperity and climate action for this and future generations."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Biden a "great man," adding that "everything he does is guided by his love for his country."

"As president, he is a partner to Canadians - and a true friend," Trudeau wrote on X. "To President Biden and the First Lady: Thank you."

Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later this week, but Israeli President Isaac Herzog issued some immediate thoughts on X, writing to "extend my heartfelt thanks to POTUS Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career."

"As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples," Herzog wrote. "I send him, FLOTUS Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X that his "friend" Biden "has achieved a lot: For his country, for Europe, for the world."

"Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us," Scholz wrote. "His decision not to run again deserves respect."

Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris issued a statement "on behalf of the people and government of Ireland," a country that Biden has strong familial ties to and great admiration for, saying that "I wish you, Mrs. Biden and your family every success and I look forward to working with you for the remainder of your presidency."

"I … would like to thank you Mr. President for your global leadership and your friendship as you make your announcement that you will not stand in the 2024 US presidential election," Harris wrote.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote of all his "admiration and recognition for the brave and dignified decision of the President Joe Biden."

"Thanks to its determination and leadership, the US overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol and has been exemplary in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin's Russian aggression," Sanchez wrote on X, according to a translation.

"A great gesture from a great president who has always fought for democracy and freedom," Sanchez added.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised Biden for making "many difficult decisions" that have made "the world … safer, and democracy stronger."

"I know you were driven by the same motivations when announcing your final decision," Tusk wrote on X. "Probably the most difficult one in your life."