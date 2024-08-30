Fox News Politics: Another Spending Showdown?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

- Dem bill to protect inmates from abuse could set sex offenders out early, say critics…

- Trump pledges universal coverage for IVF treatment for women…

- Key moments from VP Harris' first interview since becoming the Democratic nominee…

You Have to ‘SAVE’ If You Want to Spend

Several Republican lawmakers have called on their colleagues to support attaching a bill that would safeguard elections and require proof of citizenship to vote on an upcoming stopgap spending measure due at the end of next month.

Prominent conservative Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted on X this week pushing for the bill, which would require proof of citizenship before registering to vote in federal elections, to be tethered to a spending bill extension to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the fiscal year.

"There isn’t a good argument against attaching the SAVE Act to the September spending bill," Lee said in one of several posts promoting the idea. …Read more

Harris Meets the Press

'STILL A RADICAL': Trump campaign slams Harris as 'still a San Francisco radical' after CNN interview …Read more

NO REGRETS: Harris says she has no regrets about defending Biden's fitness for office …Read more

FAILING THE FACT CHECK: CNN fact-checker hits Harris for claiming she 'made clear' in 2020 she wouldn't ban fracking …Read more

HARD PRESS: NBC reporter calls out Harris for non-answer on her flip-flops …Read more

'YIKES': VP Harris shredded for claiming 'my values have not changed' amid policy flip-flops …Read more

CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE: Harris lacked confidence, presidential demeanor in first TV interview: body language expert …Read more

Trials and Tribulation

CLOCK IS TICKING: Trump asks federal court to take over Bragg case weeks before sentencing …Read more

Tales from the Trail

‘ONE WEEK TO GO': With 7 days until voting starts, 'election season' kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

'WHAT HE DOES BEST': Biden, who skipped Arlington event for vacation, trashed Trump in June for declining cemetery visit …Read more

URGING CAUTION: In bruising battle with Trump, Harris urges supporters to not 'pay too much attention to the polls' …Read more

'NEED MORE TIME': Trump signals support for changing Florida heartbeat bill …Read more

Across America

‘GOBBLEDYGOOK’: Conservatives pounce on Kamala Harris for latest 'word salad' on climate change 'deadlines' …Read more

'BETRAYAL': Pro-lifers blast Trump 'betrayal' with shifting abortion stance, answer on Florida Amendment 4 …Read more

WHY SO SECRET: Illegal immigrant suspect in Laken Riley murder case wants certain evidence hidden …Read more

'HONEST MISTAKE'...: Rising Democratic star admits falsely claiming Bronze Star award …Read more

'NOT IMAGINARY': Colorado has 'active investigations' into suspected migrant gang violence, 'real people' being hurt: DA …Read more

Please note we will not be publishing a newsletter on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. Our next edition will be published the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 3.