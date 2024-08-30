Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Harris says no regrets about defending Biden fitness for office

Harris dodged the question of whether Biden offered her his endorsement when he told her on the phone he was dropping out

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris says she is 'very proud' of economic record during CNN interview Video

Kamala Harris says she is 'very proud' of economic record during CNN interview

FOX Business host Brian Brenberg joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why he believes Kamala Harris' sit-down interview with CNN was 'incoherent' and his reaction to her stance on fracking. 

Vice President Kamala Harris is standing by her previous comments defending President Joe Biden's mental acuity — even now as she's running to replace him.

The vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate was asked by CNN whether she has any regrets about defending Biden's mental acuity amid a firestorm of skepticism following the first presidential debate.

"No, not at all," Harris told CNN reporter Dana Bash.

Biden and Harris on DNC stage

Kamala Harris is currently serving as Vice President of the United States for the Biden-Harris administration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Harris rose to the top of the ticket after Biden dropped out of the race last month following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June. 

The debate, which included Biden repeatedly tripping over his words and losing his train of thought, opened the floodgates to traditional Democratic allies of the president joining conservatives in sounding the alarm over Biden's mental acuity and age. 

The vice president publicly supported Biden throughout the media circus and secured his endorsement just minutes after his own campaign came to close.

Tim Walz Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris listens to her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, speak during a visit with members of the marching band at Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Georgia. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris dodged the question of whether Biden initially endorsed her to run in his place when he called to announce his withdrawal from the election amid mounting concern over his mental faculties. 

"What about the endorsement? Did you ask for it?" Bash asked Harris. 

"He was very clear that he was gonna support me," Harris responded. 

"So, when he called to tell you, he said, ‘I’m pulling out of the race, and I’m gonna support you?,’" Bash pressed Harris. 

"Well, my first thought was not about me, to be honest with you. My first thought was about him, to be honest. I think history is gonna show a number of things about Joe Biden’s presidency. I think history is gonna show that in so many ways, it was transformative, be it on what we have accomplished around finally investing in America’s infrastructure, investing in new economics, in new industries, what we have done to bring our allies back together, and have confidence in who we are as America, and grow that alliance, what we have done to stand true to our principles including the — the — one of the most important international rules and norms, which is the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said. 

Biden vacation delaware

President Biden sits on the beach in Cape Henlopen State Park, in Lewes, Delaware. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

The highly anticipated sit-down marked the first interview Harris has held in 39 days, since she became the presumptive nominee. She was joined by her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for the pre-taped CNN interview that aired Thursday evening. 

Harris has largely avoided the media since ascending the Democratic ticket, only rarely answering media questions while on the campaign trail and holding no press conferences. 

Biden has spent the majority of the last two weeks on vacation at beach properties in California and Delaware.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Matteo Cina contributed to this report.

