An NBC News reporter took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris for "not explaining why her positions have changed" during her first interview as the Democratic nominee.

On Thursday, CNN's Dana Bash pressed Harris about her various policy flip-flops that have raised eyebrows in recent weeks, abandoning the far-left agenda she campaigned on in 2019.

"I think the most important and most significant aspect of my policy perspective and decisions is my values have not changed," Harris told Bash.

NBC'S CHUCK TODD KNOCKS KAMALA HARRIS' ‘MISTAKE’ OF AVOIDING PRESS: ‘ANY FUMBLE’ WILL BE ‘OVERLY SCRUTINIZED’

Liberal NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor called out Harris' non-explanation.

"Harris keeps saying ‘my values haven’t changed’ while not explaining why her positions have changed," Alcindor wrote.

"Harris is also preparing how to describe shifting views on policy and stances such as fracking. A source told NBC News a way Harris might message on that would be to explain that her views have evolved since she got access to the presidential daily briefing and after having traveled extensively talking with everyday Americans for three years as vice president," Alcindor added.

KAMALA HARRIS GRANTS FIRST INTERVIEW TO CNN AFTER WEEKS OF AVOIDING PRESS, TO BE JOINED BY TIM WALZ

Alcindor, known for her past pro-Biden-Harris coverage, sparked online reactions to her blunt assessment of Harris' remarks.

"An interview so catastrophic that the regime press has to acknowledge it," The Blaze columnist Auron MacIntyre posted.

"Um, based Yamiche???" Habibi Bros. co-host Siraj Hashmi exclaimed.

"When you’ve lost Yamiche …" former Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh wrote.

"Madame Vice President, Yamiche has fallen," Washington Free Beacon reporter Joe Gabriel Simonson quipped.

CNN ANCHOR: DID HARRIS ‘WAIT TOO LONG’ TO SCHEDULE HER FIRST INTERVIEW?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris had gone nearly a whopping 40 days before sitting down for an interview since she emerged as the Democratic nominee. Her reluctance to grant interviews and hold press conferences was increasingly criticized, which only intensified following last week's Democratic convention.

The vice president also was slammed for doing her first interview on candidate alongside her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, rather than a solo sit-down.