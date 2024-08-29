Biden, who skipped Arlington event for vacation, trashed Trump in June for declining cemetery visit

President Biden remained on vacation with no remarks or events scheduled on the third anniversary of the Kabul airport attack, just weeks after bashing former President Donald Trump for previously canceling a World War I memorial visit.

During his presidency, Trump canceled a planned visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in 2018 citing bad flying weather for Marine One, with the Atlantic reporting that the trip was called off due to the rain affecting his hair. Biden made a visit to the cemetery in France in June and took a dig at Trump for the past report - which Trump and several members of his administration who were on the trip have since refuted.

"I was honored to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and pay my respects to those buried there. Those who served our country are heroes—not losers," Biden posted on X in June, along with a video compilation of people bashing Trump.

This past Monday marked three years since 13 American service members were killed in a suicide bombing attack during the withdrawal from Afghanistan, while Biden stayed away from the White House for the second week in a row.

"During the anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal, amidst an ongoing migrant and economic crisis, President Biden continues to do what he does best – NOTHING!" Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., said in a post on X.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz, said that Biden's absence "should tell you everything you need to know."

"Three years ago, Biden-Harris’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal caused the deaths of 13 U.S. service members. President Trump attended the ceremony in their honor at Arlington Cemetery today," Biggs posted on X. "Biden is on vacation."

One Gold Star father, Mark Schmitz, told Fox News Digital that they were "not surprised in the least bit that neither one of them would show up for this event."

The White House released a statement on the anniversary, but Biden did not attend any memorial ceremonies, according to his public schedule.

"Three years ago, an ISIS suicide bomber launched an attack of deliberate evil at Abbey Gate outside of Kabul Airport—killing 13 American service members and more than 100 innocent Afghans. Today, and every day, we honor our fallen," a statement from Biden read.

The president's beach stay is his second vacation this month after spending the week of the Democratic National Convention in Santa Barbara, California.

The White House National Security Council communications adviser was pressed on whether a paper statement was "enough" for the anniversary.

"Neither going to Arlington nor any individual paper statement is ever going to be enough to repay these families and to try and make sure they know they are supported," John Kirby told CNN.

Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on the anniversary to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to commemorate the service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan. Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and the Trump campaign were also joined by members of the Gold Star families during a call with reporters on Monday afternoon.

