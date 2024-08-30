Pro-lifers blast Trump 'betrayal' with shifting abortion stance, answer on Florida Amendment 4

Former President Donald Trump's latest comments on abortion, including his opposition to Florida's ban on abortions after six weeks' gestation, have sparked backlash from pro-life advocates on social media.

"Trump has destroyed both the conservative movement and the pro-life movement. He’s done what even Barack Obama couldn’t do," one user on X said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also posted to X, saying, "I'm pro-life. I don't apologize for it."

Georgia-based nationally syndicated radio host Erick Erickson also slammed Trump's comments, saying on X, "Instead of having all the focus on the Kamala Harris interview tonight, Trump decided to further divide the GOP. Not a good strategy for winning."

Other users expressed anger over Trump's "betrayal" of the pro-life movement, which helped elect him in 2016.

"If Pro-lifers had a spine and punished Trump for his betrayal by staying home in November, he would lose so badly that no Republican would ever dare to betray you on such an important issue," one X user said. "Sadly, he knows most of you will still vote for him so the betrayals will intensify."

Online political influencer and former police officer John Cardillo said he would be voting for Trump, but would "criticize him when he promotes Democrat policies."

"I don’t care how you spin it. Trump told NBC he’s voting for a Soros funded unrestricted abortion amendment in FL," he wrote on X.

A spokesperson for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who unsuccessfully challenged Trump in the 2024 primaries and who signed the ban into law — also responded to Trump's indication that he may vote in favor of Amendment 4, which would enshrine a constitutional right to abortion in Florida.

"Donald Trump has consistently stated that late-term abortions where a baby can feel pain should never be permitted, and he's always stood up for parents' rights. Amendment 4 would allow late-term abortions, eliminate parental consent, and open the door to taxpayer-funded abortions," Taryn Fenske said on X. "It's extreme and must be defeated."

Conservative commentator David Limbaugh, brother of the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, said he "wholeheartedly" supports Trump, but that he "needs some ardent pro-lifers in his campaign-advisory inner circle."

"Unforced errors are worse than run of the mill errors. Appeasement strategies that alienate more supporters than impress non-supporters are just plain disappointing," he said on X.

Last week, Trump also upset anti-abortion activists when he posted on his Truth Social platform, "My Administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights ." He has also indicated he would not restrict access to abortion prescriptions.

This election cycle, Trump has countered Democratic attacks by stating he would leave abortion access to the states, as determined by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and opposes a federal abortion ban. The Republican Party also abandoned its long-standing position of advocating for abortion limits in July. However, Trump has remained opposed to late-term abortions.

On Thursday, Trump also said he would subsidize federal IVF treatments, despite saying abortion would be considered a state issue. The Trump campaign did not directly respond to what constitutes a state issue versus a federal one when asked via email.

"I think the six-week is too short, there has to be more time," Trump told an NBC News reporter when asked how he will vote on Florida's Amendment 4 that will appear on the ballot for November elections. "I've told them that I want more weeks," he continued.

The reporter then pressed if Trump would vote in favor of the amendment.

"I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks. Look, just so you understand, everybody wanted Roe v. Wade terminated for years, 52 years. I got it done. They wanted it to go back to the states. Exceptions are very important for me, for Ronald Reagan, for others that have navigated this very, very interesting and difficult path," Trump responded.

The Trump campaign told Fox News Digital on Thursday evening that the 45th president has not yet revealed how he will vote on Amendment 4.

"President Trump has not yet said how he will vote on the ballot initiative in Florida, he simply reiterated that he believes six weeks is too short," Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.